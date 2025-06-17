Cobbestone Hotels Breaks Ground on Its Third Alabama Hotel

NEENAH, Wisconsin—Cobblestone Hotels celebrated the groundbreaking of its third Alabama hotel in Bay Minette. In attendance were representatives from the City of Bay Minette, United Bank, North Baldwin Chamber of Commerce, and members of the Cobblestone Hotels team. All gathered alongside community members to celebrate this new addition to Bay Minette.

The Mayor of Bay Minette, Robert “Bob” Wills, expressed his gratitude to the private/public partnership on this project that “got us where we are this morning.” Wills said, “This project … will be a great catalyst to help us bring other retail and restaurant (downtown); really continue us on our way in the development of our great city.”

In addition to the Cobblestone Hotel project, Bay Minette’s downtown revitalization projects include a Big Mike’s Steakhouse and Novelis.

Jeremy Griesbach, president of development for Cobblestone Hotels, said, “When I first came to Bay Minette, I just could not believe all the stuff that was going on.” Griesbach noted how excited the Cobblestone brand was to be in Bay Minette for the groundbreaking of the brand’s third location in the state of Alabama. Griesbach also thanked all involved in bringing this project to fruition, including Jeff Rouzie, Mayor Wills, the City of Bay Minette council, Jason Padgett with North Baldwin Utilities, Alex Jones, and United Bank, among others.

Advertisement

The hotel will be a fifty-four-room facility spanning four floors. Guests will be able to use Cobblestone Hotels’ amenities, including hot breakfast each morning, 24-hour Seattle’s Best Coffee service, and internet access. Guestrooms will be equipped with flat-panel televisions, microwaves, refrigerators, and in-room personal coffee brewers.

The Cobblestone Hotel & Suites will host an indoor swimming pool, business center, onsite fitness center, and onsite convenience store to meet the needs of those seeking lodging in the Bay Minette area. The property is being constructed by BriMark Builders and managed by Slate Hospitality Group.