NORTH BETHESDA, Maryland—Choice Hotels International, Inc. has grown the performance of Country Inn & Suites by Radisson in the two years since its combination with Radisson Hotels Americas. Driven by Choice’s investments in brand enhancements and its franchisee support system, Country Inn & Suites has achieved a 19-point increase in RevPAR Index, a 20 percent rise in direct online contribution, and an increase in revenue from group and business travelers year-over-year. The Radisson Americas brands have seen increased digital traffic and higher booking conversion rates, leading to new hotel development commitments, including 38 new Country Inn & Suites added to the pipeline in the last two years.

“Country Inn & Suites by Radisson has performed well above the goals we set out for the brand when it joined the Choice family of brands two years ago,” said Judd Wadholm, senior vice president and general manager, Choice Hotels’ upper midscale, midscale, and economy brands. “We are committed to a long-term strategy to give this brand an even stronger edge in the competitive upper midscale segment and to unlock additional channels for our owners to help grow their revenue.”

Choice Hotels has updated Country Inn & Suites’ brand promise. The company introduced a refreshed guestroom design in 2023, featuring new finishes, subtle color accents, and functional furnishings. In response to this design, 84 percent of guests reported they would likely stay at a Country Inn & Suites hotel.

“We’ve been thrilled to see guests respond so enthusiastically to the initial design refresh, which marked just the first step in reimagining the brand for today’s travelers. Looking ahead, we’re focused on innovating in key areas where we see the greatest opportunities to delight guests and help drive greater returns for owners,” said Deborah Gürün, director of brand management and strategy, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson.

With a high franchisee retention rate, Choice Hotels invests in its suite of technological solutions, simplifying owners’ hotel operations and maximizing opportunities to grow their hotels’ business. Last year, the company launched ChoiceConnect, a mobile-friendly owner’s portal that allows franchisees to manage their properties remotely and access their operational metrics in one place.

Choice Hotels also recently partnered with the Bridge to help provide new and existing Choice hotel owners with access to affordable financing solutions.