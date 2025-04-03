BWH Hotels Announces Partnership With United Soccer League

PHOENIX, Arizona—BWH Hotels (BWH) and the United Soccer League (USL) announced a partnership that will provide travel benefits and enhanced experiences for USL clubs, supporters, and communities across the United States. The sponsorship will make its national debut on April 6th, 2025. BWH will be featured as the presenting partner for all 100 USL Championship and League One matches on CBS.

“We’re thrilled to partner with the USL—a dynamic organization that shares our passion for performance, community, and memorable experiences,” said Joelle Park, senior vice president and chief marketing officer, BWH. “Over the next four years, with events like the Men’s and Women’s World Cup and the L.A. Olympics, the United States is set to experience a meteoric rise in soccer fandom and growth. As the Official Hotel Partner and Preferred Hotel Supplier for the USL, we are passionate about helping fans and travelers experience this incredible sport and the journey that comes with it.”

As part of this multi-year sponsorship, BWH and USL will activate multi-channel platforms and initiatives to reach local soccer communities across North America and enhance the in-match viewing experience. The Best Western Travel Map, present in all nationally televised games, will provide fans with insights into player performance and game dynamics, such as interactive replays and real-time graphics that show where players have traveled throughout the match.

Additionally, in 2025 the USL will introduce the Hometown Hero Award. The Hometown Hero Award will be presented by BWH with an on-field celebration at the USL Championship Final in November, recognizing the USL industry member making a difference in their hometown both on and off the field.

Advertisement

“This partnership with BWH Hotels is a game-changer for our league, our teams, and, most importantly, our fans,” said USL Executive Vice President of Corporate Development & Partnerships Josh Keller. “As the sport continues to grow, aligning with a hospitality leader like BWH Hotels ensures that our players, supporters, and communities enjoy first-class experiences both on and off the field. We look forward to working together to elevate soccer’s impact in local markets and enhance the way fans engage with the game.”

In addition to CBS matches, BWH will also be present across USL broadcasts on ESPN, ESPN+, TUDN, and locally aired matches throughout the season, as well as digital integrations on the USL mobile app, website, and social channels.