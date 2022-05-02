YOTEL and Urban Jungle Announce a Global Partnership

Global hotel group YOTEL and beauty brand Urban Jungle have announced a world exclusive partnership. YOTELs will become the first hotels in the world to stock the company’s bulk amenities.

Australian-born Urban Jungle is disrupting the beauty industry with its products, and they will now be available for all hotel guests staying in YOTELs from Miami to Manchester, Singapore to San Francisco, and more. With the amenities set to be stocked in every YOTEL, YOTELAIR, and YOTELPAD by the end of the year.

Created to be cruelty-free and vegan, Urban Jungle is ethically sourced and strives to cause no harm to the environment. The products are made in South Korea.

The bottle’s green credentials will be on display in YOTEL rooms with refillable bottles. YOTEL crews are able to monitor product levels and refill as necessary. The bottles are made with EcoPure, an additive that assists with the biological breakdown of plastic over time. Products from the “Repair Range” including Make Good Shampoo, Save the Day Conditioner, and Magic Bullet Hand & Body Wash, plus Thirsty Work Hand & Body Creme will be available.

Jo Berrington, brand lead at YOTEL HQ said, “YOTEL is delighted to announce this exclusive new partnership with Urban Jungle, bringing hotel amenities firmly into the 21st century. Urban Jungle perfectly mirrors YOTEL’s bold, green, modern ethos, and this global partnership will ensure YOTEL guests around the world can leave their toiletries at home and instead indulge in high-quality, natural hair and body care. We’ve found a perfect partner in Urban Jungle, and can’t wait to showcase the products in our hotel rooms across the globe.”

Paul Tsalikis, founder and CEO of Vanity Group and founder of Urban Jungle said, “Both YOTEL and Urban Jungle are committed to challenging the status quo and shaking up the hospitality and beauty industry respectively. VANITY GROUP is thrilled to be combining their superpowers to form a formidable, first-of-its-kind partnership.”

Tsalikis continued, “Urban Jungle embraces inclusivity, welcomes all, and helps people fearlessly tackle life with swagger and confidence. Vanity Group has been a proud partner of YOTEL for over five years and so we immediately knew we’d found a forever home for this new brand within the hotel’s unique spaces. We’re looking forward to supporting guests to shut down self-doubt and embrace who they are with every overnight stay.”

Urban Jungle is licensed by Vanity Group. YOTEL operates 19 hotels globally with 13 projects under development.