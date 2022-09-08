PARSIPPANY, New Jersey—Wyndham Hotels & Resorts celebrated the first groundbreaking of its new extended-stay brand, in Plano, Texas. The all new-construction brand, operating under the working title “Project ECHO,” is seeing momentum with 72 hotels in the development pipeline as of the end of the second quarter.

“This is a milestone moment for Wyndham, as we break ground on our first hotel under this innovative, extended-stay hotel brand,” said Geoff Ballotti, president and CEO, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. “Demand for extended-stay accommodations continues to surge as interest continues to grow among both guests and developers. As the nation’s leader in economy and midscale hotel accommodations, this is the ideal time to introduce a cost-friendly and all new-construction brand, starting with this important and growing Texas market.”

Located a few miles from Dallas in Plano, this first groundbreaking for the new extended-stay hotel brand is close to the city’s shopping, dining, and outdoor offerings. Plano offers nature preserves and arts and cultural activities. The hotel is owned by Gulf Coast Hotel Management and is expected to open in the second half of 2023.

“This new development will offer a modern, extended-stay product with all the conveniences of home for both leisure and business travelers visiting north Texas,” said Ian McClure, CEO, Gulf Coast Hotel Management. “We were attracted to Wyndham for this project due to their expertise and how this new brand is custom-designed with the developer in mind.”

The 124-room Project ECHO prototype requires under two acres of land, has a competitive cost per key, and has characteristics that separate it from traditional economy brands. Coming in at just over 50,000 square feet—nearly 74 percent of which is rentable—individual rooms average 300 square feet. The rooms consist of single- and two-queen studio suites with kitchenettes as well as public spaces—a lobby, fitness center, and guest laundry—that help to limit labor needs.