PROVIDENCE, RHODE ISLAND—Procaccianti Companies announced that it has obtained all required approvals to develop and construct The Bellevue Hotel, a 91-key luxury boutique property in Newport, Rhode Island. The project was unanimously approved by the City of Newport’s Technical Review Committee on June 11, advancing the project into pre-construction with a groundbreaking anticipated in the fourth quarter of 2025.

The hotel will be developed and owned by Procaccianti Companies and operated by TPG Hotels & Resorts within the INTERA Collection. Positioned directly across from the International Tennis Hall of Fame, the Bellevue Hotel will be a purpose-built, ground-up development in one of the Northeast’s most supply-constrained coastal markets.

“This is a significant step forward for one of the most high-profile development opportunities in the region,” said Ralph V Izzi Jr., vice president of public affairs for Procaccianti Companies. “Newport is a market defined by high demand, limited new supply, and consistent strong rate performance. The Bellevue Hotel will be intentionally designed to meet the expectations of today’s luxury guests and the operational standards that drive top-line growth and value creation.”

The development includes 91 guestrooms, multiple food and beverage venues, spa and wellness facilities, and a range of guest amenities. The plan includes the addition of underground parking to expand the street-level pedestrian experience, and the building’s three-story structure will incorporate Juliet balconies, with interior rooms overlooking the garden.

Advertisement

“The Bellevue Hotel will be an extraordinary addition to our current operating portfolio in Newport,” said Paul Hitselberger, executive vice president of operations and asset management for TPG Hotels & Resorts. “From the guest experience to back-of-house layout, the project is being developed with performance, efficiency, and long-term positioning in mind. It is a unique opportunity to develop a purpose-built luxury hotel in a market where ground-up development is extremely rare.”

Once home to the Stone Villa, an Italianate manor built in 1833 by Scottish stonemason Alexander McGregor, the site of The Bellevue is tied to Newport’s architectural legacy. Designed by Centerbrook Architects in collaboration with Procaccianti Companies, The Bellevue Hotel reimagines James Gordon Bennett Jr.’s vision for a social destination along Bellevue Avenue. While groundbreaking is scheduled for Q4 2025, the property is expected to be completed in 2027.