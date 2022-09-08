This Week’s Comings & Goings

Duetto announced the appointment of Jeff Nicholson to the role of chief marketing officer. Nicholson brings to the role more than 20 years of experience building and growing marketing and product marketing functions within the AI and data-driven technology sectors.

Consolidated Hospitality Supplies appointed Tom Lynch as CEO. The announcement culminates the company’s search for a new CEO. Lynch was most recently senior vice president at WorldWide Flight Services.

GF Hotels and Resorts announced the promotions of Ryan Alpert to executive vice president, sales and commercial strategy, and Lynsey Kreitzer to senior vice president, sales and commercial strategy.

Acqualina Resort & Residences appointed Mauro Pinho to the role of vice president of sales and marketing. In this new role, Pinho will further grow brand awareness and create opportunities for strategic promotions and hotel marketing programs.

Park Hyatt Aviara Resort, Golf Club & Spa has announced the appointment of Scott Mason as general manager. Mason joins Park Hyatt Aviara from Andaz 5th Avenue in New York City, where he served as general manager for four years.

DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Hotel Doheny Beach has appointed Donovan Stephens as general manager and Sabrina Schroeter as director of sales and marketing. Stephens joins from the DoubleTree Pittsburgh Downtown, and Schroeter was most recently working in sales at hotels across California.

The Venetian Resort Las Vegas welcomes Tony Yousfi to its executive team as chief sales officer. Yousfi was most recently senior vice president of sales, catering, and conference services for Fontainebleau Las Vegas.

Hyatt Regency Jacksonville Riverfront announced Melissa Morse-Malone as its new group and business travel sales manager. In her new position, Morse-Malone will serve as a remote seller based out of the Northeast.

myDigitalOffice appointed Scott Ryan to president, who most recently served as CRO of Wrike. In addition, myDigitalOffice added several other senior executives, including Andrea DiMarco as CFO, Bill Carney as CMO, Niki Stone as vice president of product, Adam Whaley as vice president of customer operations, Chuck Jones as vice president of sales, and Liz Penning as director of people and culture.

Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center has announced culinary staff appointments including Fabio Pineda as executive chef and Damien Graef as Jean-Georges sommelier. The property also announced the promotions of Ryan Schmitt to executive sous chef and Danielle Seipp to executive pastry chef.