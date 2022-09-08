citizenM Opens Washington DC NoMa Property

WASHINGTON, D.C.—citizenM announced the official opening of citizenM Washington DC NoMa, their newest property in the area. Two years after the opening of the brand’s first Washington, D.C. hotel (Washington Capitol), the new 296-room, 10-story hotel marks its second location in D.C.

citizenM’s art team commissioned Washington, D.C. native Hannah Whitaker to create Circulations, an art installation around the facade of the hotel, which is a mural with feministic qualities throughout. The interior of the hotel highlights Vibrations, Whitaker’s second piece for citizenM, which is a continuation of the facade artwork with dark stripes and spaces of color. Within its rooms, citizenM Washington DC NoMa has works by rising local artists such as Andy Yonder, Charles Jean Pierre, Melvin Nesbitt, Nekisha Durrett, and Tim Doud.

“We’re thrilled to be part of NoMa’s growth with the addition of citizenM Washington DC NoMa,” says Robin Chadha, chief marketing officer. “With a curated selection of artwork by local Washington-based artists and our proximity to the best the city has to offer in terms of galleries, museums, boutiques, restaurants, bars, etc., we’re excited to be able to provide guests and visitors alike with an unparalleled and culturally robust experience both in and out of the hotel.”

Visitors can expect a dedication to design, art, technology, and comfort, seen throughout citizenM’s properties. Each property was designed by architecture partner Concrete, offering an experience including tech amenities, service, guestrooms, and living areas with contemporary art and furnishings such as Vitra, citizenM’s furniture partner. citizenM Washington DC NoMa has three societyM meeting rooms, available for half and full-day hires to both guests and the public.

citizenM’s philosophy of “affordable luxury” is experienced in the guestrooms. All guestrooms are designed with king-sized beds wall-to-wall. An LED/LCD widescreen TV offers streaming options via complimentary WiFi. The room ambiance is controlled by an iPad—the blinds, the TV, the lights with changeable colors—or via the citizenM app.

NoMa is rising as one of the popular neighborhoods in Washington, D.C. It is 25 minutes from Reagan Airport, adjacent to the Metro (Red Line), nightlife, and two miles east of the White House. Guests can walk among the locals and take in the city’s most locations: Union Market, Union Station, the National Postal Museum, and shops.

In July 2022, citizenM launched citizens of the world—a global content series to celebrate the communities in each of the cities where citizenM is present. Showing citizens across five pillars—art, business, culture, fashion, and party—the series will show the global citizens who embody and represent their cities and connect across borders.

With citizenM Washington DC NoMa, the brand is continuing its rollout, aiming to reach 40 operational properties globally by 2024. The brand has additional properties under development in Miami, Chicago, and Austin, and will have 30 hotels open by the end of the year. In March 2022, citizenM launched mycitizenM+. citizenM’s mobile app allows guests to control virtually their experience using their smartphones, reducing even further any physical contact with our “ambassadors”, or hotel staff.