PARSIPPANY, New Jersey—Wyndham Hotels & Resorts announced a new agreement with Groups360 to bring online multi-room bookings to Wyndham hotels in 2023.

Powered by GroupSync, Wyndham hotels will have the opportunity to integrate the platform with their hotel reservation systems, providing travel planners—from groups and events to those managing infrastructure, logistics, and corporate accounts—the ability to view the best available rates and availability as well as book rooms online.

“Over the last three years, Wyndham has invested over $100 million in major technology initiatives, giving our franchisees access to best-in-class offerings that unlock new efficiencies while helping to grow their bottom line,” said Lisa Checchio, chief marketing officer, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. “Bringing franchisees access to GroupSync is just the latest example and one we believe offers incredible opportunity for franchisees, particularly those in the economy segment, where such technology is an industry first.”

Hotel companies that publish live inventory and rates within the GroupSync Marketplace save travel planners time by allowing them to search, shop, and book blocks of rooms. Whether it’s short one-to-two-night group events like youth sports, weddings, and family reunions or multi-week infrastructure or logistics projects like commercial construction, bridge repair, or highway expansion, GroupSync allows planners to book their hotel online or through a Smart RFP.

“Wyndham is a major player in the hospitality industry with offerings that span every segment of the industry,” said Tim Flors, chief customer officer, Groups360. “Travel planners increasingly expect their hotel purchase experience to be seamless, instantaneous, and online. Wyndham’s deployment on GroupSync Marketplace does just that, all while saving hotels time and helping them better serve their guests.”

Planners can book guestrooms and meeting spaces using Wyndham’s global properties via GroupSync’s Smart RFP, and group guestrooms are expected to start being available in GroupSync later this year. All are a part of Wyndham’s Wyndham Business program, which through a suite of tools and resources, aims to simplify business travel bookings.