Special SeriesWomen in Lodging

Aspiring to Inspire

Jamie Pena, chief revenue officer, Omni Hotels

By LODGING Staff
Jamie Pena

What initially inspired you to get into the hospitality business? Like a lot of people, I entered the hospitality industry by accident. I started in food & beverage during college at a nearby Marriott. I really enjoyed the opportunity to work in different departments and learn about several areas of the business. After I graduated from The University of Texas at Austin, I entered the Leader in Development program, and the rest is history.

Who were some of your mentors or role models, male or female, and what were their most valuable lessons? I’ve had the good fortune to work alongside many great leaders over my career. Steve Benkowitz was the GM for my first management role and I’ll be forever grateful for him pushing me into several stretch roles before I thought I was ready. Today I have the good fortune to work alongside Joy Rothschild (Chief Human Resources Officer) who brings Omni’s culture to life and it’s contagious! I aspire to naturally inspire the way she does every day.   

What’s your outlook for the future with regards to diversity and inclusion within hospitality? The hospitality industry will continue to reflect the diversity and uniqueness of our customers, which is a beautiful blend of cultures and perspectives. This a business that requires treating people with dignity and respect thus generally attracts talent and promotes leaders with those core values.   

Previous article
This Week’s Comings & Goings
LODGING Staff
LODGING Staff

More AAHOACON 2021 Coverage

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Advertisement

Most Popular

Comings and goings

This Week’s Comings & Goings

Comings & Goings LODGING Staff -
First Hospitality announced the appointment of Christina Santarelli-Foster to vice president of marketing. In addition, First Hospitality named Walter Peseski as vice president of...
Aimbridge Women Excelling

Aimbridge Women Excelling Launches to Elevate and Support Associates

Brands Christine Killion -
March is Women’s History Month, and a group of women at Aimbridge are making company history. On International Women’s Day on March 8, Aimbridge...

First Hospitality Announces The Appointment Of Walter Peseski As VP, Business Development

Management Dennis Nessler -
Chicago, Illinois—First Hospitality, a national hotel operating and development company, announces the appointment of Walter Peseski as vice president of business development. Peseski brings...
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022, LODGING Media, All Rights Reserved.
MORE STORIES
Comings and goings
Comings & Goings

This Week’s Comings & Goings

LODGING Staff -
Aimbridge Women Excelling
Brands

Aimbridge Women Excelling Launches to Elevate and Support Associates

Christine Killion -