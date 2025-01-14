At an age when most budding hoteliers are gaining exposure to the industry through classes, internships, and summer jobs, Armaan Patel is managing a portfolio of more than 25 hotels in the Los Angeles area as CEO of AGA Essentials. He is also growing AGA Hotels—a hotel brand he cofounded with his cousin, Yash Desai, four years ago, when he was only 16.

Patel, who is also a student at Chapman University—mainly to please his mother—recently shared with LODGING details of this already remarkable journey, one that began as an idea during the pandemic shutdown.

From NBA Dreams to Hospitality

Patel is the son of a hotelier, Nitin Patel, who built a Super 8 the year Armaan was born. However, the younger Patel, who had first dreamed of a career in the NBA, said he was neither groomed for nor gifted his own foray into the hospitality industry. “My two sisters and I did not work in the hotel like other children of owners, but we did receive casual exposure because of our family’s property and going to development sites with our father,” he said. It was likely this exposure that sensitized him to the challenges faced by many hoteliers during the COVID-19 pandemic. “I saw firsthand how the hospitality industry was struggling, with many hotels shutting down or facing tough times,” he recalled. “This crisis sparked my desire to create a new brand that could breathe fresh life into the sector and support those in need.”

Launching the Brand

The vision he shared with his cousin and his father focused on Gen Z travelers seeking adventure and connections by providing unique elements to enhance the guest experience. It also sought to lighten the load of owners overwhelmed by licensing fees and restrictions.

In addition to a distinctive design, the brand was initially geared to economy properties with fewer than 100 units and included a licensing model fashioned to work closely with hoteliers without cutting into their revenue. “We charge a straightforward flat fee across most of our brands, covering marketing, system costs, and—most importantly for franchisees—absolutely no hidden fees.”

Desai and Patel received a significant amount of support in this endeavor, including a professional sales team and a marketing firm. Patel said his father, too, offered valuable advice and helped cover the cost of securing trademarks, which provided legal protection and was essential for establishing the brand’s identity.

The first Erth Inn by AGA opened in 2020. Formerly a Scottish Inn, it was renovated to incorporate the AGA brand design elements.

Success was swift. “Within just three months, the hotel was breaking all-time performance records. That success confirmed we had a winning strategy,” said Patel, adding, “What made this journey even more remarkable was that it all happened while I was still in school during the pandemic, attending classes from home.”

Planning for More Success

Although Patel’s original idea was rooted in the economy sector, the envisioned brand now spans all market segments—from economy to upper midscale to lifestyle hotels. “The goal is to implement unique elements that make each property stand out in oversaturated markets. The focus isn’t just on fitting into a market tier but on crafting something distinctive that resonates with guests, creating a memorable identity and lasting impact,” he explained.

Patel touched on the importance to his brand of location, design, and perhaps most of all, being tuned into their key demographic and ready to adapt to their changing tastes. Locations, he said, are selected based on “how well they align with the interests and lifestyles of this vibrant demographic”—that is, young or young-at-heart travelers.

Patel noted that the atmosphere of AGA properties will always strive to be “lively and welcoming, filled with stylish, Instagram-worthy spaces that encourage guests to relax and connect with one another.” In addition, “to stay on top of ever-changing design preferences in the hospitality industry, we’ve partnered with top-tier interior designers,” he said.

In line with a stylish and inviting atmosphere are what he called “offerings that go beyond typical hotel amenities to help create memorable experiences” through onsite activities such as happy hours and engagement with local culture, events, and businesses.

Managing to Succeed: AGA Essentials

Although Patel is proud of the AGA brand’s differentiators, he said it is clear to him that nothing is more important to the long-term success of a brand than effective management. “Acquiring and developing a hotel are important steps, but without strong management, the entire operation can fall short. It’s the management that ensures smooth operations and exceptional guest experiences, and ultimately drives profitability.”

It is for this reason, he maintained, that he created AGA Essentials, which manages and operates a portfolio of 25-plus hotels—all of which are exclusively family-owned, with no involvement from external investors. Its corporate team includes more than 18 professionals across key departments such as operations, development, human resources, and sales.

Looking to the Future

Patel said he loves playing golf, but is in no hurry to retire to the links life any time soon. “It seems my father’s early influence shaped the path I’ve followed, and since then, my drive has only grown stronger, fueled by the goal of mastering the intricacies of this ever-evolving industry,” he said. “What I truly love about the hospitality industry is the unique opportunity it provides to connect with guests from all over the country, each with their own stories and reasons for traveling. There’s something incredibly rewarding about engaging with people, understanding their experiences, and learning what brought them to our hotels.”

Patel, who recently became the youngest hotelier authorized to manage Marriott hotels, has big plans for AGA. “One of my key ambitions is to firmly establish AGA Hotels as a brand that embodies our core values of innovation, excellence, and guest satisfaction. Alongside this, I’m focused on expanding the AGA Essentials portfolio to include more than 50 hotels, not just in the U.S. but worldwide, bringing our vision to a global stage.”

Beyond business growth, the 20-year-old said he wishes to encourage young people like himself to enrich themselves and the industry by considering careers in hospitality. “One of my deepest motivations is to inspire and involve more young people in the hospitality industry. Too often, the younger generation hesitates to pursue careers in this field due to the apprehensions or misconceptions handed down by older generations. I want to change that narrative to show them that the industry offers immense opportunities for creativity, leadership, and growth. By inspiring the youth, we can have a new wave of talent that will take hospitality into the future with fresh perspectives and bold ideas.”

Learning from Mistakes: Young CEO Overviews Some of His Valued Lessons

AGA Essentials CEO Armaan Patel has experienced a stumble or two during his short but spectacular hospitality career. However, he claimed he values the lessons learned: “I firmly believe that there are no true missteps—unless you repeat them. The key is to take each experience, learn from it, and ensure you don’t make the same mistake twice.”

Some of the things he’s learned include:

The importance of doing due diligence before closing the deal so there are no surprises;

Making sure to have your lender in place, ready to move swiftly;

Having a well-prepared team in position to take over; and

Making sure to have a reliable management company in place.

“What I’ve learned is that mistakes can be powerful teachers, and the key to long-term success in this industry is embracing those lessons, refining your approach, and building a strong, capable team to support every new venture,” he concluded.