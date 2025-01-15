PORTLAND, Maine—Sara Masterson, president of Olympia Hospitality, announced the appointment of Kristie Rasheed as vice president of operations, who was hired to provide strategic leadership and oversight across all facets of hotel operations for the organization, which includes more than 38 properties.

With more than two decades in the hospitality industry, Rasheed brings an understanding of hospitality operations, revenue optimization, and marketing to the role. Rasheed will oversee revenue growth, asset maintenance, compliance, and performance across Olympia’s portfolio.

“As our portfolio continues to grow, particularly in the boutique and lifestyle sector, it became clear we needed a strategic executive role dedicated to operations oversight across all Olympia properties,” said Masterson. “Beyond her exceptional track record in driving efficient operations and impressive revenue milestones, Kristie’s prowess for guest service and innate entrepreneurial spirit are second to none. We are confident her leadership will be instrumental in advancing and strengthening our portfolio.”

Rasheed’s career has been punctuated by various leadership roles including her most recent position as managing director at The Dewberry in Charleston, South Carolina. There, Rasheed led the business and revenue strategy for the hotel, including food and beverage offerings, spa, retail, and meetings and events.

Additionally, Rasheed served as regional director of marketing and sales for Wyndham Vacation Rentals; regional market manager for Priceline overseeing accounts for more than 850 participating hotels; and as regional director of revenue optimization at Destination Hotels & Resorts focused on revenue management and owner relations.

Rasheed holds a Bachelor of Science in Hotel, Restaurant, and Tourism Management and is currently completing her Master’s in International Hospitality and Tourism Management from the University of South Carolina.