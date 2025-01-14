Tripadvisor Shares Top 2025 Travel Destinations

NEEDHAM, Massachusetts—Tripadvisor announced its first Travelers’ Choice Awards category for 2025: Best of the Best Destinations. Each year, Tripadvisor assesses millions of reviews shared by a global community of travelers to uncover its recommendations. Travelers’ Choice Awards Best of the Best Destinations span seven categories, including Top Destinations, Trending Destinations, Culture Destinations, Food Destinations, and Honeymoon Destinations. This year Tripadvisor introduces two new subcategories; Solo Travel Destinations and a sub-category for Tripadvisor’s 25th anniversary with Top Destinations of the Last 25 Years based on all-time reviews.

The Travelers’ Choice Awards include destinations with the highest ratings and reviews from global travelers over the past year on the Tripadvisor platform

Kristen Dalton, president, Tripadvisor, said “Based on the more than one billion reviews and opinions on our site today, Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Awards reflect the global travel community’s favorites—from destinations themselves to everything that makes them special including restaurants, hotels, and experiences.”

This year, London ranked as Top Destination in the World, taking the title from Dubai, which had held onto first place since 2022. The U.K. capital is also recognized for its culinary scene as well as arts and heritage offerings, coming second in the world in the best Food Destinations and third in Culture Destinations. The city also took the top spot in Tripadvisor’s special 25th-anniversary list, with London recognized as the top destination from the last 25 years of reviews on the site.

In the United States, New York City tops the domestic list and is also featured in the states’ top Food Destinations. Other destinations include warm weather hotspots like Oahu and the Florida Keys, cities like Chicago and Las Vegas, and cultural locations like New Orleans and Washington D.C.

Top Destinations—World

London, England Bali, Indonesia Dubai, United Arab Emirates Sicily, Italy Paris, France Rome, Italy Hanoi, Vietnam Marrakech, Morocco Crete, Greece Bangkok, Thailand

Top Destinations—United States

New York City, New York Oahu, Hawaii Las Vegas, Nevada Florida Keys, Florida New Orleans, Louisiana Nashville, Tennessee San Francisco, California Chicago, Illinois Charleston, South Carolina Washington, D.C.

Trending for 2025

Osaka, Japan, was named the Trending Destination in the World for 2025, based on year-on-year growth of reviews. Osaka has a popular food scene as well as shopping and nightlife. It is also a base for exploring the Kansai region, which is home to multiple UNESCO World Heritage Sites. Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, ranked second, followed by Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The Trending Destinations in the United States included a mix of sun and snow, from coastal locations like West Palm Beach and Santa Barbara to the mountain views of Denver and Park City. Cleveland and Kansas City neared the top of the list, while destinations adjacent to big cities, like Memphis and Brooklyn, also ranked.

Trending Destinations—World

Osaka, Japan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Buenos Aires, Argentina Manama, Bahrain Lima, Peru Medellin, Columbia Auckland, New Zealand Kyoto, Japan Seoul, South Korea Casablanca, Morocco

Trending Destinations—United States

West Palm Beach, Florida Santa Barbara, California Cleveland, Ohio Kansas City, Missouri Memphis, Tennessee Park City, Utah Juneau, Alaska Denver, Colorado Brooklyn, New York Hilton Head, South Carolina

New for 2025

As Tripadvisor celebrates a quarter of a century this year, the 25th Anniversary Destinations list pays homage to reviewers’ favorite destinations since the launch of the site.

25th Anniversary Destinations

London, England New York City, United States Rome, Italy Paris, France Bali, Indonesia Barcelona, Spain Dubai, United Arab Emirates Crete, Greece Lisbon, Portugal Bangkok, Thailand

This year also sees the launch of another new category, Solo Travel Destinations. This list features many major global cities, with the South Korean capital, Seoul, taking the top spot. These destinations are loved by solo travelers and perfect for anyone heading out on an adventure alone.

Solo Travel Destinations—World

Seoul, South Korea Kathmandu, Nepal Cusco, Peru Bangkok, Thailand Osaka, Japan Dubai, United Arab Emirates Kyoto, Japan Chiang Mai, Thailand Reykjavik, Iceland Melbourne, Australia

Best of the Rest

With travelers across the world most excited about food on their upcoming trips, according to Tripadvisor’s latest Seasonal Travel Index, best Food Destinations is the guide to where to find the best culinary experiences.

Food Destinations—World

Rome, Italy London, England Marrakech, Morocco Paris, France Naples, Italy Barcelona, Spain Lima, Peru New Orleans, Louisiana Buenos Aires, Argentina Athens, Greece

Food Destinations—United States

New Orleans, Louisiana Charleston, South Carolina New York City, New York Savannah, Georgia Asheville, North Carolina Boston, Massachusetts Nashville, Tennessee Portland, Maine San Diego, California San Francisco, California

The best Culture Destinations include destinations with arts scenes and heritage for travelers across the world.

Culture Destinations—World

Bali, Indonesia Hanoi, Vietnam London, England Marrakech, Morocco Rome, Italy Cusco, Peru Kathmandu, Nepal New Delhi, India Crete, Greece Siem Reap, Cambodia

Honeymoon Destinations—World

The best Honeymoon Destinations include places with private beaches.