HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—U.S. hotel performance came in higher than the previous week and showed improved comparisons to 2019, according to STR’s latest data for the week of December 4-10, 2022.

U.S. Hotel Performance December 4-10, 2022 Percentage change from comparable week in 2019:

Occupancy: 59.6% (-1.2%)

ADR: $144.79 (+15.4%)

RevPAR: $86.29 (+14.0%)

Occupancy for the week of December 4-10, 2022, came in at 59.6 percent—down 1.2 percent from the comparable week in 2019, while average daily rate (ADR) was up 15.4 percent to $144.79 and revenue per available room (RevPAR) was up 14 percent to $86.29.

Among the Top 25 Markets, Tampa reported the highest occupancy increase over 2019 (up 10.2 percent to 80.1 percent) for the week of December 4-10, 2022.

Of note, New York City achieved the highest occupancy level (90.2 percent).

New Orleans posted the highest ADR (up 57.3 percent to $202.67) and RevPAR (up 63.8 percent to $136.92) increases over 2019.

San Francisco was the only market to report an ADR decrease over 2019 (down 16.3 percent to $215.44).

The largest RevPAR decreases were seen in San Francisco (down 35.3 percent to $147.60) and Minneapolis (down 8.7 percent to $57.45).