STR: Overall U.S. Weekly Hotel Performance Strengthens

HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—U.S. hotel performance came in higher than the previous week but showed weakened comparisons to 2019, according to STR’s latest data through December 3, 2022.

U.S. Hotel Performance November 27-December 3, 2022 Percentage change from comparable week in 2019:

Occupancy: 55.4 percent (down 7.7 percent)

ADR: $141.71 (up 10.2 percent)

RevPAR: $78.50 (up 1.7 percent)

Among the Top 25 Markets, New Orleans reported the only occupancy increase over 2019 (up 1.1 percent to 67.2 percent).

Miami posted the highest ADR (up 33.1 percent to $374.88) and RevPAR (up 25.1 percent to $301.26) increases over 2019.

The largest RevPAR decreases were seen in San Francisco (down 44.2 percent to $95.77) and Seattle (down 25.8 percent to $79.21).