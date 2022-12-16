Falls Church Marriott Fairview Park in Virginia Completes Renovation

Falls Church, Va. – Marriott International, Inc. announced the completion of an $11 million revitalization of its 395-room Falls Church Marriott Fairview Park. This renovation enriches the guest experience and further establishes the hotel as a leader in the Northern Virginia market. This includes a newly renovated lobby, a modernized fitness center, two new junior ballrooms, 27,000 square feet of meeting space, and a new restaurant and cocktail lounge, Tandem. The 16-story hotel located at 3111 Fairview Park Drive is owned by Lakewood Hotel Group and managed by Marriott International, Inc.

The design inspiration for the makeover comes from early settlers to the Falls Church area. It is believed that the first inhabitants to the area were part of the Algonquian, Siouan, and Iroquois tribes. The hotel’s redesign celebrates details from this early civilization with artifacts, objects, and drawings combined with elevated modern functionality.

Situated just minutes from the Mosaic District and Tysons Galleria, the Falls Church Marriott Fairview Park offers guests convenient access to the St. James Wellness Complex, George Mason University, Wolf Trap National Park, EagleBank Arena, downtown Alexandria, and historic downtown Washington, D.C. for exclusive shopping, dining, and entertainment options.

“We look forward to hosting our loyal customers at our newly rejuvenated property in the Northern Virginia area,” said Faraz Ahmed, general manager, Falls Church Marriott Fairview Park. “With this renovation, we now offer an even greater experience for all our guests to compete with spaces in D.C. and Arlington. We see ourselves as the premiere meeting destination in the area.”

The Falls Church Marriott Fairview Park features a brand-new restaurant and lounge, Tandem, which serves as a social gathering place for guests and the layout provides a space to relax, think, create, and collaborate with colleagues. Guests can enjoy a variety of foods and hand-crafted signature cocktails as well as complimentary WiFi.

As a part of the hotel redesign, the addition of Fairview Ballroom with natural lighting, modern décor, and a multi-function outdoor patio creates space for a celebration or corporate event. Also, two new junior ballrooms were added to the lobby level for small to medium gatherings. The Alexandria and Tickets Salons give meeting attendees easy access between the Ballroom and breakout spaces.

Upgrades were also performed in the existing meeting and event spaces. All of the meeting spaces were totally redesigned featuring soothing earth tones, artwork, and new lighting to set the right mood for any event. The property features over 27,000 square feet of versatile meeting space with the Grand Ballroom that can accommodate up to 1,200 people. Additionally, the hotel provides certified event planners to coordinate and personalize events from start to finish.