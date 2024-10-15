CHARLOTTE, North Carolina—Extended Stay America announced the opening of the Extended Stay America Premier Suites Belgrade – Bozeman – Yellowstone Airport, located in Belgrade, Montana. The property was developed by Rimrock Companies and will be managed by Hotel Management & Consulting (HMC).

The four-story, 124-room newly constructed Extended Stay America Premier Suites Belgrade – Bozeman – Yellowstone Airport has WiFi, breakfast, cable, 24-hour fitness room, onsite guest laundry, dedicated pet area, grill and picnic area, and Extended Stay America Premier Suites’ signature lobby with additional vending options. All suites include fully equipped kitchens with full-size refrigerators, microwaves, stovetops, cookware, utensils, dishes, signature bedding, recliner, and workspace.

“The opening of this Extended Stay America Premier Suites marks an exciting milestone as our Premier Suites brand enters Montana for the first time,” said Mark Williams, managing director, franchise development, Extended Stay America. “By expanding our footprint to this thriving area, we can meet the growing demand for extended stay lodging, providing guests with the amenities and services to stay productive when away from home. As the extended stay segment leader, we are pleased to work with franchisees like Rimrock Companies who invest in their communities to provide long-term accommodations.”

“As a company whose origins began in Montana, we are excited to partner with Extended Stay America to bring Premier Suites to our home state,” said Micah Linton, CEO, Rimrock Companies. “We strive to enhance the communities we serve while developing exceptional properties for our partners and guests. Our team looks forward to providing guests with a wonderful stay in Big Sky Country.”

Located near Bozeman and Yellowstone Airport, Extended Stay America Premier Suites Belgrade – Bozeman – Yellowstone Airport offers access to the area’s attractions and business hubs, including Yellowstone National Park, Montana State University, and Big Sky.