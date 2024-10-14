Hotel Cleveland Names Crescent Hotels & Resorts Manager

FAIRFAX, Virginia—Crescent Hotels & Resorts has announced the management of Hotel Cleveland, Autograph Collection, a historic property in downtown Cleveland, Ohio. The former Renaissance Cleveland Hotel underwent a multi-year $80 million renovation and reopened in April 2024 under its original name. With over 100 years of history, Hotel Cleveland is part of the Latitudes: Lifestyles by Crescent collection.

Part of Marriott’s Autograph Collection of independent hotels, the revitalized property has a new lobby bar and restaurant, along with 60,000 square feet of meeting space. The property offers guests an interactive historical experience through NFC code medallion technology. This amenity allows guests to engage with and discover the property’s significant moments.

The 491 reimagined guestrooms have wall murals depicting historic maps and scenes from the city’s history. The tableside lamps, inspired by historic sewing machines, pay homage to the city’s former garment district. For a more personalized experience, guests can choose suites that offer separate living areas.

The new hotel lobby bar and restaurant, Maker, is a gathering place with a supper club atmosphere, offering a mix of dining, ambiance, and signature cocktails. Mowrey’s, a destination for breakfast and brunch, pays homage to Phineas Mowrey, who pioneered tavern culture in Cleveland in 1815.