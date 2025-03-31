Facebook Instagram Linkedin Twitter Youtube
Special SeriesWomen in Lodging

From Front Desk to Finance

Leah Roberge, Chief Financial Officer, OTH Hotels Resorts

By LODGING Staff
Leah Roberge

What initially inspired you to get into the hospitality business?  

Honestly, I was looking for a summer job in high school and happened to get a front desk job—and fell in love. Since then, I have worked in operations and then moved to accounting as I got even luckier that I could combine my two passions.

Who were some of your mentors or role models and what were their most valuable lessons? 

I was blessed to have phenomenal mentors in life and as I grew in my career starting with my dad, who taught me to always follow my heart and trust my gut, and my grandmother’s sorority sister, who always told me that people can take everything except your knowledge. Professionally, my greatest mentor was Mike Straube, who has extreme patience; as he would teach me, sometimes he would explain the treatment or reasoning five different ways until I grasped it. I have been extremely grateful in my career to have such a great mentor, and I can only hope to pay it forward.

What’s your outlook for the future with regard to diversity and inclusion within hospitality?

Hospitality is all about people, including our own, so diversity and inclusion are extremely important to our industry in every facet. We must continue to share our experiences with all our guests and team members as that is the bread and butter of what hospitality is all about.  

In your opinion, how is the lodging industry performing in terms of getting women into leadership positions?  

The amount of women colleagues who are in leadership positions now from when I first started my career 20 years ago has grown exponentially, and it is very exciting to see. I can’t wait to see how this continues into the future.

Previous article
Making Strides: Women Execs Continue to Increase Their Impact Within Hospitality
LODGING Staff
LODGING Staff

More AAHOACON 2021 Coverage

Women in Lodging

Championing Safety and Well-Being

LODGING Staff -
I entered the hospitality industry because of my deep motivation for staff safety and the well-being of associates in the business.
Community

Making Strides: Women Execs Continue to Increase Their Impact Within Hospitality

Dennis Nessler -
Whether it’s rising through the executive ranks within franchise companies or management firms, or entering the hotel ownership arena, women executives are “standing tall”...
Industry News

AHLA Grows Leadership Team With Two Executives

LODGING Staff -
WASHINGTON—The American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) announced two executive leadership roles to bolster AHLA’s executive team and help advance the industry’s priorities. Ralph...
Homewood Suites by Hilton Augusta
Acquisitions

Archer Hotel Group Acquires Homewood Suites by Hilton Augusta

LODGING Staff -
ATLANTA—Hunter Hotel Advisors (HUNTER) announced the sale of the Homewood Suites by Hilton Augusta. Archer Capital Group purchased the property from an institutional seller...
Women in Lodging

Lessons from Mentors and Progress in Hospitality

LODGING Staff -
I never set out to work in hospitality—it was an unexpected surprise. A
Women in Lodging

How Finance Led to Hospitality

LODGING Staff -
I majored in finance in college and started my career in consulting without a clear direction.
Advertisement

Most Popular

Championing Safety and Well-Being

Women in Lodging LODGING Staff -
I entered the hospitality industry because of my deep motivation for staff safety and the well-being of associates in the business.

Making Strides: Women Execs Continue to Increase Their Impact Within Hospitality

Community Dennis Nessler -
Whether it’s rising through the executive ranks within franchise companies or management firms, or entering the hotel ownership arena, women executives are “standing tall”...

AHLA Grows Leadership Team With Two Executives

Industry News LODGING Staff -
WASHINGTON—The American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) announced two executive leadership roles to bolster AHLA’s executive team and help advance the industry’s priorities. Ralph...
Advertisement
© Copyright 2025, LODGING Media, All Rights Reserved.
MORE STORIES
Women in Lodging

Championing Safety and Well-Being

LODGING Staff -
Community

Making Strides: Women Execs Continue to Increase Their Impact Within Hospitality

Dennis Nessler -