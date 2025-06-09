Enseo Celebrates 25th Anniversary

PLANO, Texas—Enseo celebrated its 25th anniversary, as the company continues to offer customer-centric solutions for hospitality. Founded in 2000, Enseo quickly built up its reputation, as many of the technologies that the company created became the standard across hospitality. For the past two-and-a-half decades, Enseo has been a key hospitality technology provider, and they have connected other in-room technologies for a more seamless guest experience. The entertainment platform grew to manage many additional offerings, including Wi-Fi and employee safety devices.

“It’s an honor to lead a company with such a rich history of development and customer impact,” said Brian Gurley, Enseo chief executive officer. “This pivotal anniversary is a testament to our exceptional team of employees dedicated to always providing outstanding innovation, support, and customization. We’ll continue to collaborate with our customers to understand their needs for success and deliver the technology to make that possible.”

Enseo has always emphasized improving and simplifying operations while enhancing user experiences. An original equipment manufacturer for hotels, consumer digital signage, and airline seatback video players, Enseo became a full-service hospitality integrator in 2013, delivering brand customization. As the needs of customers grew, Enseo’s product lineup and solutions evolved. This progress led to the creation of Enseo’s equipment agnostic platform, CORE, giving hotels flexibility and control over their user experience, and SITE, Enseo’s performance data monitoring system, utilized by a 24/7/365 support team. “Hospitality is constantly evolving, and so is Enseo. Our success has always been rooted in understanding the challenges our customers face. We build technology that not only meets their needs today but also evolves to support their future growth,” said Kevin Sweeney, Enseo chief product officer.