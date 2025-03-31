Championing Safety and Well-Being

Christy Haycraft

What initially inspired you to get into the hospitality business?

I entered the hospitality industry because of my deep motivation for staff safety and the well-being of associates in the business. Having learned the challenges faced by housekeepers in particular, I understood the need for more proactive measures to keep them safe during their day-to-day responsibilities. I am committed to ensuring that all staff feel valued and respected in addition to working in a safe, healthy, and empowering setting. By advocating for safety standards and fostering a culture of care, I aim to make a positive impact on both the workforce and the overall guest experience.

Who were some of your mentors or role models and what were their most valuable lessons?

Patricia Kavanaugh has been an exemplary role model as a strategic account manager through her unwavering dedication to building strong, lasting relationships with clients while ensuring their needs are met. She has demonstrated exceptional leadership in understanding market trends and tailoring solutions that drive client success. Her ability to combine strategic vision with a hands-on approach to problem-solving has not only earned her the trust of her clients but also set a high standard for teamwork and professionalism within her organization. Patricia’s consistency, clear communication, and commitment to excellence inspire those around her, making her a standout figure in her field.

George Winker, the senior vice president of sales for North America, has dedicated countless years to building strong, lasting relationships with customers both locally and globally. His commitment to delivering exceptional service and understanding customer needs has made him a respected leader in the industry. George’s focus on customer satisfaction, combined with his deep understanding of diverse markets, ensures that his team continually meets and exceeds expectations, fostering success for clients around the world.

What’s your outlook for the future with regard to diversity and inclusion within hospitality?

Hospitality has increasingly embraced diversity and inclusion, recognizing that a welcoming environment for all individuals, regardless of background, is key to fostering innovation and exceptional service. By celebrating a wide range of cultures, perspectives, and identities, the industry not only enriches guest experiences but also creates a workplace where employees feel valued and empowered. This commitment to inclusivity helps build stronger connections, ensuring that both guests and staff feel respected and appreciated, which ultimately drives success and growth across the sector.

In your opinion, how is the lodging industry performing in terms of getting women into leadership positions?

The lodging industry has made significant strides in promoting gender equality and advancing women into leadership positions. With a growing focus on diversity and inclusion, many organizations are implementing mentorship programs, leadership development initiatives, and policies that support work-life balance. These efforts have helped women overcome barriers to leadership roles, ensuring equal opportunities for advancement. As a result, more women are assuming key positions, driving innovation, and shaping the future of the industry while inspiring others to follow in their footsteps.