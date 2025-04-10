Bangkok, Thailand—The American Hotel and Lodging Association (AHLA) announced a collaboration between Hospitality Technology Next Generation (HTNG), its hotel technology network, and the newly formed Japan Hospitality Technology Association (JHTA). This alliance will allow Japanese hotels to use HTNG’s standardized interfaces to improve efficiency and make guest experiences more seamless and consistent.

JHTA was created in March 2025 to promote data standardization in Japan, advance the use of industry data, and support the implementation of new technology, among other goals. Under the agreement announced today, JHTA will translate HTNG’s technology interoperability standards from English to Japanese for use in Japan. JHTA plans to create its own standard extensions to better support the specific needs of Japanese businesses.

“HTNG’s mission is to put the collective wisdom of hospitality technology leaders to work in solving common problems and unlocking global business potential,” said David Sjolander, CAE, vice president of AHLA for HTNG Operations. “Our collaboration with JHTA represents a major advance in that mission.”

“Our collaboration with AHLA, representing Hotel & Lodging industry in the United States, will enhance our interoperability with global standards.” said Yuuki Kameoka, director of JHTA. “We are thrilled to reinforce the international competitiveness of the Japanese Lodging and Tourism industry.”

The collaboration was announced at the HTNG Connect: Asia-Pacific 2025 meeting in Bangkok, which brought hospitality technology professionals together from around the world to hear from top experts about trends in the sector.