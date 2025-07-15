HREC Arranges Sale of Homewood Suites by Hilton Tampa-Brandon

DENVER, Colorado; TAMPA, Florida; ATLANTA, Georgia—HREC Investment Advisors announced that it has arranged the sale of the 126-guestroom Homewood Suites Tampa Brandon in Tampa, Florida. The property was acquired by an institutional buyer.

HREC Investment Advisors exclusively represented the seller on this transaction. The marketing and negotiations were led by Scott Stephens (senior principal, chief operating officer, and broker on record for Florida), Niven Patel (senior vice president – Tampa), and Wendy Blissett (senior vice president – Atlanta).

“It’s a powerful statement from sophisticated buyers who are clearly bullish on the Tampa Bay market. Despite what you might hear about the national economic climate, this closing underscore an unwavering belief in the long-term potential and resilience of our local hospitality industry,” said Patel.

Situated ten minutes east of downtown Tampa, the Hotel has easy access to the city’s most famous attractions. These include Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, The Florida Aquarium, Zoo Tampa at Lowry Park, Amalie Arena, and the Tampa Riverwalk. Aside from the abundant transient demand from I-75, the property is surrounded by diverse corporate, healthcare, and leisure demand generators with proximity to USAA (multiple offices within two miles), HCA Florida Brandon Hospital (less than four miles away), and the Florida State Fairgrounds (five miles away).