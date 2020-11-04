Urgo Hotels & Resorts to Manage Two Courtyard by Marriott Hotels in Ohio

BETHESDA, Md. — Officials of Urgo Hotels & Resorts, a hotel company that develops, owns, and operates hotels and resorts throughout the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean, recently announced that it has added two Marriott-branded hotels—the 146 room Courtyard Dayton South/Mall and the 149 room Courtyard Toledo Airport Holland—to its expanding portfolio of managed hotels. The two hotels are owned by Skyline Investments, a Canada-based hotel real estate investment group with a portfolio spanning the United States and Canada.

“With the addition of these Courtyard by Marriott hotels, Urgo Hotels & Resorts expands our reach into the Midwest,” said Matt Jalazo, senior vice president of development, Urgo. “While the hotels mark our first entry into Ohio, we are exceptionally familiar with the Marriott brands, and these two hotels are our fifth and sixth Courtyards and 26th and 27th Marriott-branded hotels overall.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have focused on providing third-party management solutions and runway capital to our existing and new partners, as well as acquiring properties and debt secured by properties,” Jalazo added. “Over our nearly 50-year history, Urgo has persevered through multiple cycles, and we believe our expertise and experience can offer a proven advantage to hoteliers during this unprecedented time in our industry.”

To address guest concerns, Urgo has gone beyond brand standards to implement its own proprietary cleaning and safety protocols.

“Urgo has been fortunate to have a phenomenal sales and marketing team that has been able to locate business in otherwise depressed markets,” Jalazo noted. “As a result, our entire portfolio currently is open, and we have grown our portfolio RevPAR index substantially since April.”

