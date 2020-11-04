Hilton Reports Q3 Results, Opens First Motto Hotel

On Wednesday, Hilton reported the company’s third-quarter results, including a net loss of $81 million for the quarter and a year-over-year system-wide comparable RevPAR decrease of 59.9 percent on a currency-neutral basis. At the same time, the company continued to approve new development, adding 17,400 new rooms to its pipeline in the third quarter and bringing its total pipeline to 2,640 hotels totaling 408,000 rooms as of September 30, 2020—up 8 percent from the same time last year.

Hilton also reported opening 133 new hotels totaling 17,100 rooms in the third quarter, contributed to year-over-year, net-unit growth of 4.7 percent. Hilton’s notable openings in the third quarter included Motto by Hilton Washington DC City Center, the first hotel under the Motto by Hilton brand. In October 2018, the company launched Motto, a brand of micro hotels located in prime urban markets around the world that are designed to offer a lifestyle travel experience that is affordable enough for those who might otherwise stay with friends or family or seek low-cost accommodations in a less desirable location.

As of November 2, 97 percent of Hilton’s system-wide hotels were open.

