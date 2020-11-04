EOS Investors Acquires Properties in Beverly Hills and Florida Keys

Last week, EOS Investors LLC, a privately held real estate investment firm, announced its acquisition of Viceroy L’Ermitage Beverly Hills, a 116-suite luxury hotel located in Beverly Hills, California, and the Faro Blanco Resort & Yacht Club, a 125-room, 16-acre waterfront resort and marina in the Florida Keys.

Viceroy L’Ermitage Beverly Hills

Viceroy L’Ermitage Beverly Hills has all-suite accommodations and a rooftop pool and event deck with views of Beverly Hills and the Hollywood Hills. Guest rooms are the largest in the Beverly Hills market with an average size of 805 square feet and feature five-fixture marble bathrooms; separate sitting, dressing, and sleeping areas; and private balconies with city or Hollywood Hills views. The asset also includes Avec Nous restaurant and bar, a luxury spa, an expansive fitness room, and the Library Lounge.

“We are excited for the opportunity to expand the EOS portfolio with a world-class property in an unparalleled luxury hotel destination such as Beverly Hills,” said Jonathan Wang, president of EOS Investors. “In a market that boasts one of the largest concentrations of Forbes Five Star properties in the world, Viceroy L’Ermitage Beverly Hills stands apart for its ability to deliver sophisticated luxury and world-class service in a uniquely intimate setting.”

Advertisement

In 2016, Viceroy L’Ermitage Beverly Hills underwent a comprehensive $37 million renovation of all 116 suites, public spaces, meeting space, and the restaurant and bar. The hotel has received the five-star award from Forbes Travel Guide every year since 2000.

Faro Blanco Resort & Yacht Club

Faro Blanco has 125 oversized guestrooms and suites, a 73-slip full-service marina, and 199-seat Lighthouse Grill with waterfront views and outdoor patio space across nearly eight acres of land. Additional amenities include two swimming pools, The Bar, Market, fitness center, on-site water sports, and fishing charters as well as more than 11,000 sq ft of both indoor and outdoor event space. One of the resort’s most iconic features is the Faro Blanco Lighthouse, which has welcomed guests by both land and sea since the 1950s.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to add a high-quality, waterfront asset to the EOS portfolio, bringing our collection of drive-to-resorts to 15 properties,” said Tom Burns, vice president of EOS Investors. “The Upper Florida Keys have been one of the strongest performing hotel markets in the United States in 2020, with total rooms revenue growing 14.7 percent year-over-year in the third quarter. We believe Faro Blanco is positioned for success as an amenity-rich, low-density, destination resort.”

Faro Blanco was fully completed in 2015, offering high-quality accommodations ideal for families and extended stays alongside a waterfront restaurant, bar, and pool plus state-of-the-art marina that can accommodate vessels up to 120 feet.

Subscribe to Lodging Daily News for updates.

SUBSCRIBE