Bethesda, Maryland—Marriott Bonvoy launched its newest global campaign that celebrates how travel shapes people. Beginning with a new hero film, “You Are The Greatest Souvenir,” the campaign highlights the power of travel.

Marriott Bonvoy approached this campaign from a new perspective: the most powerful thing about travel isn’t just where travelers stay, but what stays with them forever. “You Are The Greatest Souvenir” explores the myriad ways travel can shape everyone — from discovering a new passion for nature to forging a deeper connection with a destination, or perhaps getting a tattoo inspired by the local art – it is not about the souvenirs travelers buy, but the people it helps them become.

The campaign, developed in partnership with Wieden+Kennedy New York, captures Marriott Bonvoy’s evolution by focusing on the moments that travel offers across three of the portfolio’s key experiences: outdoor lodging, dining, and boutique hotels.

“Consumers today view travel as core to life, and being part of Marriott Bonvoy gives you access to a world that will help shape who you are forever,” said Peggy Roe, chief customer officer at Marriott International. “The experiences we offer are not just destinations – they are transformative journeys, capturing the essence of what it means to explore the world and, in turn, discover yourself. This campaign is a celebration of how travel shapes us, deepens our connection to the world, and leaves an indelible mark on our identity.”

Directed by Fleur Fortuné, the campaign showcases Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio. Fortuné’s visual storytelling brings the campaign to life with a series of scenes, and each one is designed for a new generation of travelers.

The vignettes, such as “Sleeping with Wildlife” and “Dim Sum Destination,” share stories captured on location at Marriott Bonvoy hotel brands around the world. These experiences highlight the brand’s global presence.

Launching on April 5, the campaign will roll out across a variety of cultural moments. Starting with the NCAA DI Men’s Final Four and DI Women’s Championship games alongside other major sports and entertainment moments on linear TV, the campaign will also air on streaming platforms like Netflix and Hulu, as well as in major airports and on United Airlines flights. Travelers can engage with the campaign through Marriott Bonvoy Moments, a curated collection of exclusive experiences in culinary, sports, music, and entertainment—including the recently announced collaboration with Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour.