Orlando, Florida—Rentyl Resorts, under parent company NDM Hospitality, announced a collaboration with Avendra International, a hospitality procurement services provider. This collaboration aims to enhance operational efficiency, drive cost savings, and elevate guest experiences across Rentyl Resorts’ and NDM Hospitality’s portfolio of properties.

The collaboration will focus on leveraging Avendra’s network of suppliers to streamline purchasing processes, optimize operational workflows, and enhance the overall quality of service at Rentyl Resorts and NDM Hospitality’s various branded resort and restaurant destinations. The relationship will also explore sustainable solutions and innovative strategies that align with Rentyl Resorts and NDM Hospitality’s commitment to guest satisfaction.

“We are thrilled to select Avendra International, a company with a proven track record of delivering exceptional value and quality through procurement excellence, as our professional procurement services provider,” said Nicholas Falcone, CEO of Rentyl Resorts and NDM Hospitality. “This collaboration will empower us to enhance our operational capabilities, ensuring that our guests enjoy unparalleled experiences at every touchpoint. Avendra’s expertise is a game-changer for our resorts.”

Avendra’s procurement solutions are designed to improve efficiency while maintaining high standards of quality and service. The collaboration is expected to drive significant improvements across Rentyl Resorts and NDM Hospitality’s various properties, especially in areas of inventory management, sourcing, and supplier relationships.

“Avendra International is excited to work with Rentyl Resorts and NDM Hospitality to bring innovative procurement solutions that support their ambitious growth and commitment to operational excellence,” said Walt Sheffler, President at Avendra International – North America. “Our shared vision for enhancing the guest experience through streamlined procurement operations and quality sourcing aligns perfectly with Rentyl Resorts’ approach to hospitality.”

The collaboration will include implementing Avendra’s procurement technology and services across RentylResorts’ and NDM Hospitality’s portfolio, including all marquee projects. By optimizing procurement processes, this strategic effort aims to drive consistency, efficiency, and superior guest satisfaction across all properties.