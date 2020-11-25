A Gobble Wobble 5K, a private Thanksgiving feast by the ocean, and wreath-making classes—these are just a few ways hotels are helping guests and locals safely celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday in 2020.
1Dinner—and Drinks—To-Go
This year, several properties are offering to-go Thanksgiving dinners that diners can enjoy in the safety of their own homes without spending hours in the kitchen. The Beverly Hilton in California is offering Thanksgiving dinners to-go that are available for pick-up at the hotel serving anywhere from three to 10 people. Another California property, Edgar’s at Quail Lodge & Golf Club in Carmel-By-The-Sea, is also offering a Thanksgiving to-go feast so families can keep their kitchens clean while keeping their stomachs full with holiday classics Prince Waikiki in Honolulu, Hawaii, is offering Thanksgiving to-go from its signature restaurant, 100 Sails, adding a Cranberry Gin Smash cocktail kit to accompany its meal options.
2Shoreside Feasting
From coast-to-coast—and even in-between—hotels are offering shoreside dining this Thanksgiving. On the shores of Idaho’s Payette Lake, Shore Lodge has developed an a la carte menu and a pre-fixe menu for indoor dining and is also offering a to-go menu with holiday dishes. Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa in Florida is offering several Thanksgiving Day dinner options, including a five-course meal in its Ocean Ballroom, a four-course meal at its Angle restaurant, a three-course meal at Temple Orange, and a private oceanfront cabana dinner experience with a maximum capacity of six guests per cabana.
3Outdoor Activities
Missouri’s Big Cedar Lodge is hosting its annual complimentary Gobble Wobble 5K once again this year along with other activities, including its annual ice-skating rink overlooking Table Rock Lake. Grande Lakes Orlando, a 500-acre resort that is home to The Ritz-Carlton Orlando and JW Marriott Orlando, has an array of holiday programming, including its annual Gobbler 5K on Thanksgiving Day, hosted by The Ritz-Carlton Spa, with a portion of the proceeds benefitting Children’s Miracle Network. California’s Carmel Valley Ranch will host a complimentary “Holiday Burn-Off Hike” to Snively’s Ridge on Nov. 27.
4Friendsgiving and ‘Solobrations’
For the third year, Kimpton will be sharing Friendsgiving menus and meals for small groups in support of its charitable partner, No Kid Hungry. Properties nationwide will be offering a special rate code, donating $10 per night to No Kid Hungry and 15 percent off Kimpton’s Best Flexible Rate. Select restaurants will also provide ways to gift a meal to loved ones they may not be able to spend time with this holiday season, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting No Kid Hungry. For those dining with just one household this year, Kimpton launched a new “Thanksgiving Solobration Menu” at select properties across the country, with portions ranging from one to four diners.
5Private Spaces
Nobu Hotel Chicago has a range of culinary experiences this season, from rooftop and takeout options to private dining rooms available for small groups. For the first time, Nobu Hotel Chicago will offer Nobu’s world-renowned cuisine from the comfort of one’s own room. Private dining is also available in the hotel’s restaurant, which has two private rooms, each with an ensuite restroom for added privacy and carved sliding screens that mask AV equipment, giving guests the capability to add a virtual seat to the table. Ojai Valley Inn in Ojai, California, is offering a family-style Thanksgiving feast in the comfort of one’s guestroom.
6Socially Distanced Holiday Traditions
South Carolina’s Montage Palmetto Bluff is offering a curated socially-distanced itinerary that preserves the annual holiday traditions that families of all ages enjoy such as Champagne and wreath-making classes, holiday “porching” traditions, cruises aboard the 1913 antique yacht, Grace, and more. The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach—Miami in Florida will host pumpkin decorating by the pool and a Thanksgiving rum tasting at Lapidus Bar as socially distant activities.