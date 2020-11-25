4 Friendsgiving and ‘Solobrations’

For the third year, Kimpton will be sharing Friendsgiving menus and meals for small groups in support of its charitable partner, No Kid Hungry. Properties nationwide will be offering a special rate code, donating $10 per night to No Kid Hungry and 15 percent off Kimpton’s Best Flexible Rate. Select restaurants will also provide ways to gift a meal to loved ones they may not be able to spend time with this holiday season, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting No Kid Hungry. For those dining with just one household this year, Kimpton launched a new “Thanksgiving Solobration Menu” at select properties across the country, with portions ranging from one to four diners.