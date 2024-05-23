This Week’s Comings & Goings

WorldVue announced the appointment of Dean Wood as senior director of sales and channel partners. In his new role, Wood is responsible for increasing market share in the United Kingdom and internationally.

McNeill Hotel Company announced the promotion of Kimberly Jensen to general manager of the Homewood Suites by Hilton in Boise, Idaho. Jensen has been in the hospitality industry for over 20 years.

Hawks Cay Resort announced the appointment of Joshua Torai as its new managing director. Torai will oversee all aspects of operations for the property, focusing on delivering guest experiences and driving growth.

Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa announced the appointment of Mario Maesano as vice president of marketing. Maesano will drive the overall development and implementation of tactical marketing initiatives across the property.

Advertisement

The Elms Hotel and Spa, part of the Destination by Hyatt portfolio, announced the appointment of Mark Johnson as the director of sales, marketing, and events. He will lead the property’s sales and marketing initiatives.

The Quail Lodge appointed Goran Basarov as executive chef. Barasov will oversee the hotel’s culinary programming from weddings to events, as well as lead its signature dining venues across the property.

Grande Lakes Orlando announced the appointment of Dillion Buckler as chef de cuisine at Primo, one of the resort’s dining outlets. During his tenure with the property, Buckler worked as a sous chef and a senior sous chef.

The Vinoy Resort and Golf Club, Autograph Collection, announced the appointment of Chris Major as the new golf and club operations general manager. Major will oversee all operations of Snell Isle, including its golf grounds.

Cambria Nashville Midtown announced two appointments to its leadership team: Chris Delgado as general manager and Bobby Smith as director of sales and marketing. The two will bring a fresh vision to the property.

Vision Hospitality Group announced the leadership team for Moxy Boulder: Matthew Swisher as general manager, Katie Moermond as director of sales, and Hannah Timm as director of food and beverage.

Dreamscape Hospitality announced the appointment of Adam Patenaude as its new president. In this role, Patenaude will leverage his experience to shape Dreamscape Hospitality’s trajectory as a hotel operator.

The Williamsburg Tourism Council announced Edward Harris as CEO. Harris most recently served as president and CEO of Discover Lancaster in Pennsylvania and brings more than 20 years of marketing and tourism experience to the role.