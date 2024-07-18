This Week’s Comings & Goings

McKibbon Hospitality promoted Stacy Royalty to regional vice president of operations, responsible for supporting a portfolio of hotels with operational strategy, budget planning, leadership development, and talent recruitment.

PPDS announced the promotion of Andrea Barbuti to the newly created position of global product management lead for the EMEA region. Barbuti has played a role in the company’s evolution, including helping to shape its strategic focus.

Chatham Bars Inn announced the appointment of Michael Briggs as managing director. Briggs previously held leadership positions at the resort for a decade and was recently regional manager director for Olympia Hospitality.

Omni Rancho Las Palmas Resort & Spa announced the appointment of Paul Feakes as resort manager. Feakes brings over two decades of experience, and he served as director of food and beverage for the Omni Dallas Convention Center Hotel during his career.

Fairmont Grand Del Mar announced the appointment of Nenad Praporski as general manager. With over 20 years in the industry, Praporski was most recently general manager of Fairmont Austin.

The Ritz-Carlton Turks and Caicos welcomed Louella Brezovar-van Veen as general manager. Brezovar-van Veen has over 30 years of experience in hospitality and will oversee operations for the 147-room hotel.

Secret Bay announced it has named Craig Sands as general manager. With more than 16 years of industry experience, Sands will be responsible for solidifying the property within the region.

The St. Regis Chicago announced the appointment of Erik Grazetti as director of sales and marketing. In this new role, Grazetti is responsible for leading all sales and marketing efforts for the property.

The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa Avon, Vail Valley announced Jing Butler has been named director of sales. Butler has been a member of The Westin Riverfront sales team for more than a decade.

Sheraton New Orleans Hotel announced the appointment of Chandra Swamy as the property’s executive chef. Swamy will oversee all culinary operations, including the hotel’s dining outlets and catering services.

Marcelus Cordeiro has been named executive chef of The Statler, a Curio Collection by Hilton hotel, which is managed by Aimbridge Hospitality. Cordeiro will oversee the dine-and-drink establishments on the property.

The Memphian announced Tonya Morris as its executive chef. Before joining The Memphian, Morris worked in cities like New Orleans, New York, Chicago, Atlanta, and Miami.

Grande Lakes Orlando—including The Ritz-Carlton Orlando; Grande Lakes; and JW Marriott Orlando, Grande Lakes—welcomed Graeme Little as JW Marriott Orlando, Grande Lakes executive chef.

Deer Path Inn named Jeff Vucko as executive chef, charged with overseeing the culinary programs at The English Room, White Hart Pub, and The Bar, as the property celebrates its 95th year.

The Ritz-Carlton, St. Louis announced the appointment of Vadim Morozov to the role of executive assistant manager of food, beverage, and culinary. Morozov will oversee all culinary and beverage programs.

Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach Resort & Spa announced the appointment of Jason Abrams as director of rooms. Abrams will direct the daily accommodation operations for the 519-room property.

Hotel Equities announced promotions within its business development and talent development divisions. Jack Meakin has been promoted to vice president of business development, Alexis Stevens has been promoted to director of talent development, and Brody Aarhaus has been promoted to regional director of business development for the Southeast U.S. region.

The St. Regis Longboat Key Resort introduced two leadership appointments to the culinary team to oversee the resort’s seven dining venues. The hires include Melih Eker as food and beverage director and Alberto Taboada as executive chef.

Waldorf Astoria Washington DC announced multiple appointments to the team, including Tiffany Rioux as director of sales and marketing, Nisha Patel as director of marketing, Valentin Mihail as director of food and beverage, and Grant Carnes as executive chef.

NCG Hospitality announced two new general managers for hotels around the Downtown Madison, Wisconsin, area. Ranette Maurer is general manager of AC Hotel Madison Downtown, and Matthew McMahon is general manager of DoubleTree by Hilton Madison East.

Montage Kapalua Bay announced two culinary appointments: Behdad Ghofrani as director of food and beverage and Justin Purpura as executive chef. Together, they have several decades of hospitality experience.