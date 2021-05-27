This Week’s Comings & Goings

Erin Green has been named senior vice president for JLL Hotels & Hospitality’s global hotel asset management team. Based in Chicago, Green is leading operator selection, asset management, and business development. Before JLL, Green was vice president of development for the Americas at Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group.

Adam Snow is joining Aimbridge Hospitality as executive vice president, strategy, and analytics, and he is responsible for using data to streamline profits. In this position, he is also partnering with lenders in Aimbridge’s various disciplines. He was previously vice president, head of Dine Brands corporate strategy and vice president, strategy and analytics for IHOP.

Island Hospitality Management has announced Roger Pollak is retiring from his position of executive vice president and chief financial officer, effective June 30, 2021. Pollak will be staying with the company until the end of 2021, serving as director of special projects from July until year end.

Advertisement

Mary Rogers has been appointed to general manager of Montage Laguna Beach, where she will be responsible for operations at the property. Before Montage Laguna Beach, Rogers was the first female manager for Fontainebleau Miami Beach, which was a promotion from her previous position of vice president of operations, rooms.

The St. Regis Deer Valley in Park City, Utah, is welcoming Tyler Mugford to lead hotel operations as general manager. Mugford recently worked for Goldener Hirsch, a boutique hotel in Deer Valley, and was a resort manager and assistant director of operations for the Park Hyatt Beaver Creek Resort and Spa.

William Cutillo has been named general manager and Cristina Dalal has been named director of sales for Graduate Roosevelt Island in New York. Cutillo began his position in late 2020, and Dalal began in early 2021. Together, the two worked together to assemble a team to grow the hotel’s guest experience.

Hyatt Hotels has named Nate Hardesty managing director of Thompson Austin and tommie Austin. Hardesty will be leading operations and providing leadership for the properties. Before joining Thompson Austin and tommie Austin, Hardesty was general manager for Andaz West Hollywood.

Brush Creek Luxury Ranch Collection is welcoming Director of Leisure Sales Darby Kurtz to oversee the specialist teams for the collection’s three outlets: The Lodge & Spa at Brush Creek Ranch, Magee Homestead, a Relais & Chateaux, and French Creek Sportsmen’s Club. Kurtz will also oversee relationships with third-party operators.

Brent Gauthier has been promoted to executive chef for Luminary Hotel & Co., and he will lead The Silver King Ocean Brasserie, Ella Mae’s Diner, Beacon Social Drinkery, and Oxbow Bar & Grill dining outlets. He is also overseeing the property’s culinary team. He started time at the property as senior sous chef.

Lone Star Court, a Valencia Hotel Group property, has named James Wilson executive chef of the property’s bar and restaurant, The Water Trough. Wilson will be leading culinary programming for the restaurant and the property’s catering and room service operations. He was previously executive chef for the University of Texas Southwest.

Sébastien Roelly has joined Whiteface Lodge in Lake Placid, N.Y., as executive chef. Roelly was previously executive chef of the Quebec City Marriott Downtown and the Hilton Quebec. As executive chef for Whiteface Lodge, he is implementing his hotel experience across the United States and Canada to his role.

Alison Kirsten is joining Eau Spa at the Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa as director of spa and leisure. Kirsten is bringing her expertise working for luxury hotels, spas, and fitness clubs to her new position, most recently serving as spa director for Peninsula Hotels; before that, she worked for the Ritz-Carlton and Four Seasons brands.

KAI is expanding its engineering group with three new hires: Sam Haddadin is mechanical designer, and Mark Steele and Singee Nguyen are electrical designers. Haddadin will be designing mechanical systems, production lines, and HVAC units, and Steele and Nguyen will lead lighting and controls design and support projects respectively.

Jeff Powell has been named communications manager for the Seattle Southside Regional Tourism Authority, and his focus will be on media relations, content development, and external communications on behalf of the association. Powell was previously communications manager at Ricardo Beverly Hills.