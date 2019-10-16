2 Be Smart About Stains

Every time a piece of linen comes clean on the first wash, it’s a win for energy savings because it prevents an additional wash cycle. Laundry operators can ensure a first-pass clean by pre-spotting obvious stains, selecting the proper wash cycle for the type of linen, loading the washer properly (approximately 85 percent capacity), and confirming that laundry chemicals are not empty before a wash cycle starts. In circumstances where a particularly tough stain survives the wash process, operators can minimize the number of reclaim loads by making sure they are particularly effective. Simply washing the stain in the same cycle again will not remove it. Once a reclaim procedure has been applied, any linens that are still stained should be treated as rags instead of wasting additional resources to try to remove the stain again.