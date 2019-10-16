Through the program, Omni helps to provide four meals to a family in need for every birdie-or-better made during each PGA TOUR event. On average, more than 60,000 ‘birdies’ and eagles are recorded during a PGA TOUR season.

“Helping solve the hunger crisis across our country is a top priority for Omni Hotels & Resorts, as our Say Goodnight to Hunger program has already provided nearly two million meals to those in need this year,” said Peter Strebel, president of Omni Hotels & Resorts. “The Birdies-or-Better campaign is the perfect way for us to continue helping this important cause through our evolving commitment to golf and our valued partnership with the PGA TOUR.”

Omni’s Say Goodnight to Hunger initiative launched in June 2016 and provides one meal for every completed hotel or resort stay. The Birdies-or-Better program launched in June of 2018 with Omni having donated 76,000 meals to local Feeding America food banks in each tournament’s home city, elevating Omni Hotels & Resorts’ overall commitment to serving the local communities in which their hotels are located and additional cities where PGA TOUR events take place.