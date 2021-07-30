Housekeeping standards for cleaning guestrooms often vary amongst brands and franchisors. Luxury brands require housekeepers to perform more meticulous cleaning due to more elegant furnishings and amenities, increased expectations from prospective guests, and higher average room rate. Yet, all guests typically judge a hotel first and foremost on its perceived level of cleanliness, especially in the guestroom, when making a satisfaction and value determination regarding their stay.

While certain guests may be willing to forgive some housekeeping oversights, there are two minimum expectations that every guest will possess, regardless of hotel brand or service level: