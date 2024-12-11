ATLANTA—Hunter Hotel Advisors (“HUNTER”) today announced the successful sale of the TownePlace Suites Knoxville Cedar Bluff. A local investor purchased the property on December 3, 2024. HUNTER’s Tim Osborne, senior vice president, represented the institutional seller.

Located off the I-75 & I-40 connector, the TownePlace Suites Knoxville Cedar Bluff is strategically placed in a prominent commercial and retail corridor featuring access to destinations including Downtown Knoxville, the University of Tennessee—home to over 30,000 students, Neyland Stadium and Thompson-Boling Arena. Knoxville serves as host to major corporations such as Clayton Homes, Pilot Corporation and Regal Cinemas, significantly contributing to the city’s economic growth. Y-12 National Security Complex, Oak Ridge National Laboratory and Tennessee Valley Authority bolster the region’s Federal and State government presence.

The 97-key TownePlace Suites Knoxville Cedar Bluff offers comfortable guest rooms designed for comfort and productivity, complemented by 24/7 access to a fitness center and an outdoor pool for guests’ convenience.

“Knoxville is a high-growth market, and the buyer will renovate the property to the most current TownePlace standards to provide a newly competitive extended stay product to capture the growing area demand,” said Osborne.