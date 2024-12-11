TownePlace Suites Knoxville Cedar Bluff Changes Hands

By
LODGING Staff
-

ATLANTA—Hunter Hotel Advisors (“HUNTER”) today announced the successful sale of the TownePlace Suites Knoxville Cedar Bluff. A local investor purchased the property on December 3, 2024. HUNTER’s Tim Osborne, senior vice president, represented the institutional seller. 

Located off the I-75 & I-40 connector, the TownePlace Suites Knoxville Cedar Bluff is strategically placed in a prominent commercial and retail corridor featuring access to destinations including Downtown Knoxville, the University of Tennessee—home to over 30,000 students, Neyland Stadium and Thompson-Boling Arena. Knoxville serves as host to major corporations such as Clayton Homes, Pilot Corporation and Regal Cinemas, significantly contributing to the city’s economic growth. Y-12 National Security Complex, Oak Ridge National Laboratory and Tennessee Valley Authority bolster the region’s Federal and State government presence.

The 97-key TownePlace Suites Knoxville Cedar Bluff offers comfortable guest rooms designed for comfort and productivity, complemented by 24/7 access to a fitness center and an outdoor pool for guests’ convenience. 

“Knoxville is a high-growth market, and the buyer will renovate the property to the most current TownePlace standards to provide a newly competitive extended stay product to capture the growing area demand,” said Osborne.

Advertisement

Previous articleExtended Stay America Debuts First New Construction Premier Suites in Tennessee
Next articleRemington Hospitality Celebrates La Concha Key West’s Autograph Collection Debut
LODGING Staff
LODGING Staff

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here