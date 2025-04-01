ATLANTA, Georgia—Hunter Hotel Advisors announced the sale of the Hilton Garden Inn Louisville East. HBS Investment Group purchased the property from an institutional seller on March 26, 2025. HUNTER’s Tim Osborne, senior vice president, facilitated the transaction.

The 112-key Hilton Garden Inn Louisville East is positioned in a corporate and industrial district supported by employers such as Humana, United Parcel Service, and Norton Healthcare, all contributing to the region’s economic stability. Louisville attracts travelers with its attractions, including Museum Row, Fourth Street Live!, and Bourbon tours, as Kentucky serves as the world headquarters for bourbon. Churchill Downs hosts the Kentucky Derby, drawing nearly 150,000 visitors to the city annually and driving leisure demand to the hotel. Other destinations include the University of Louisville, Kentucky Exposition Center, and Louisville Slugger Museum and Factory.

The hotel offers guestrooms, an on-site fitness center, an indoor pool, a full-service restaurant called The Garden Grille & Bar, and a full bar.

“We are long-term Louisville investors, and this acquisition complements our local portfolio,” said Dr. Nimish Patel of HBS Investments. “We enjoyed working with HUNTER and the seller to complete the transaction.”