Hunter Hotel Advisors Brokers the Sale of an Atlanta Hotel

ATLANTA—Hunter Hotel Advisors (HUNTER) closed a sale in its hometown of Atlanta. Led by Senior Vice President Tim Osborne, HUNTER brokered the sale of the Residence Inn by Marriott Atlanta Buckhead/Lenox Park to Auro Hotels and an institutional equity partner for an undisclosed amount. With the Residence Inn, Auro Hotels acquires an institutionally branded asset in Atlanta.

“We are thrilled that the stars aligned on this acquisition—a smooth process with a highly professional seller, another collaboration with a trusted equity partner, and a further expansion of our relationship with Marriott,” said DJ Rama, CEO of Auro Hotels. “With the expertise brought by our investment, operations and design and construction resources, we believe strongly in the property’s future performance potential.”

At the hotel, travelers can shop and dine in the Atlanta submarket. The hotel is within two miles of Lenox Square Mall and Phipps Plaza. The 150-room property sits adjacent to AT&T corporate offices. In addition to the urban location, the Residence Inn benefits from its place in the extended-stay segment.