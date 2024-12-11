DALLAS, Texas—Remington Hospitality, a premier hotel management company, proudly announces the latest milestone for La Concha Key West, now part of Marriott’s Autograph Collection. Located in the heart of Old Town Key West’s historic Duval Street, this iconic property has undergone a transformative journey, transitioning from a Crowne Plaza in 2023 to an independent hotel during its $35-million renovation. La Concha Key West unveils its new brand affiliation as an Autograph Collection property, reinforcing its status as a luxurious and distinctive destination within Remington’s portfolio of upscale lifestyle hotels.

This milestone underscores Remington Hospitality’s expertise in managing complex renovations and seamless brand conversions, enhancing the guest experience while preserving the historic charm and legacy of this Key West landmark. Through tailored packages, curated activities, and exceptional service, Remington immerses guests in Key West’s culture. Partnering with Autograph Collection Hotels, Remington delivers personalized experiences, innovative guest services, and bespoke wellness programs, ensuring every stay leaves a lasting impression.

“At Remington Hospitality, our management philosophy is rooted in delivering personalized service, curating unforgettable moments that reflect the individuality and authenticity of our properties,” said Sloan Dean, CEO of Remington Hospitality. “At La Concha Key West, we are focused on crafting a seamless guest journey that pairs elevated service with a deep appreciation for local culture. From bespoke welcome amenities to exclusive concierge services, we aim to create harmony between Key West’s vibrant spirit and the sophistication that defines the Autograph Collection experience.”



La Concha Key West, Autograph Collection, offers 160 guest rooms and 14 suites, each designed to reflect a blend of vintage Cuban charm and modern Key West style. The centerpiece of the revitalization is the Grand Dame Villas at the Rooftop, a selection of seven premium villas on the newly transformed seventh floor, offering unparalleled views of Key West and a concierge-level experience that caters to every guest’s need. Catering to wellness travelers, 10 rooms feature advanced air purification systems by Pure Wellness, a leading provider of turnkey antiviral, antimicrobial, and hypoallergenic hospitality solutions. Remington Hospitality will promote the extensive renovations by Remington’s sister company, Premier, through strategic marketing, highlighting the reimagined lobby as a social space, the upgraded pool as a luxurious retreat, and refreshed guestrooms as a comfortable sanctuary.



“La Concha Key West embodies Remington Hospitality’s dedication to excellence and innovation,” said Jason Reader, COO of Remington Hospitality. “Through meticulous renovations, enhanced guest services, and a deep connection to the vibrant local culture, we are redefining the luxury travel experience in one of Florida’s most iconic destinations.”

By partnering with local purveyors and infusing the menu with regional flavors, the upgraded bar and restaurant will highlight unique dining experiences, including craft cocktails and seafood dishes, that celebrate the island’s maritime heritage. Engaging social media content, special events, and chef-led tastings will further draw attention to these revamped offerings, sure to solidify the space as a culinary destination within Key West. These venues include:

Tropicado , a vibrant mojito bar, captures the relaxed essence of Key West with expertly crafted cocktails and small plates served by Certified Mojito Masters.

Perla, meaning "pearl" in Spanish, offers a modern twist on Cuban cuisine, blending traditional flavors with contemporary flair. Guests can savor signature casual breakfasts and nostalgic dinners, all inspired by the vibrant culture of Key West.

El Dom Café, named after the beloved Cuban board game, invites guests to immerse themselves in authentic Cuban coffee culture. Designed as a social hub, the café combines the rich tradition of Cuban coffee with a lively atmosphere where guests can sip espresso or play dominoes. Bright colors and Cuban-inspired patterns infuse the space with energy and charm.

The Pool Bar, adjacent to the outdoor pool, offers the perfect setting to unwind with refreshing tropical cocktails.

In addition to the beverage and food experience, the property further boasts a variety of new services; from personalized itineraries curated by Remington Hospitality’s dedicated concierge team, exclusive access to local tours, one-of-a-kind experiences, and immersive cultural programming. Remington is committed to fostering deeper connections with the local community, creating a genuine connection to the island’s unique identity by hosting cultural events, showcasing the work of local artists throughout the property, and partnering with Key West organizations on initiatives and festivals.

La Concha Key West marks a significant milestone in Remington’s expansion across Florida, complementing the company’s recent management additions in Orlando. “It reinforces our presence in some of the state’s most desirable destinations, highlighting our ability to effectively manage diverse markets,” said Jason Reader, COO of Remington Hospitality. “This property offers an opportunity to showcase our expertise in operating landmark hotels while enhancing our portfolio with a culturally rich and historically significant destination.”