CHARLOTTE, North Carolina—Extended Stay America, the leading mid-priced extended stay hotel brand in the United States, announced today the opening of the Extended Stay America Premier Suites – Nashville – Smyrna, located outside Nashville, Tennessee. RREAF Holdings developed the property, which will be managed by McNeill Hotel Company.

The three-story, 115-room property features complimentary Wi-Fi, free healthy breakfast, a fitness center, onsite guest laundry and an outdoor yard area for pets. Each spacious suite is designed for comfort and convenience with fully equipped kitchens with full-size refrigerators, microwaves, stovetops, cookware, utensils, and dishes, as well as a dedicated workspace.

“We are thrilled to expand our portfolio with the opening of Extended Stay America Premier Suites – Nashville – Smyrna,” said Mark Williams, Managing Director, Franchise Development, Extended Stay America. “This property not only offers travelers a prime location near key business and industrial centers, but it also delivers a comfortable suite for guests whether they are staying for a night, a week, or even longer to make their stay more enjoyable.”

“We are immensely proud of our entire team, both onsite and in the office, for their hard work and dedication in bringing Extended Stay America Premier Suites Smyrna, TN to life,” said Kip Sowden, Chairman, RREAF Holdings. “This project is the second extended-stay property developed by the RREAF Holdings team members with Extended Stay America; underscoring our long-term commitment to the extended-stay hospitality sector. We’re thrilled to introduce this latest project to Smyrna, where its proximity to the Nissan production plant provides a unique opportunity to serve long-term guests and have a positive impact on the local community. We look forward to continued growth with Extended Stay America in this platform for years to come.”

The property is located across from Nissan’s Smyrna Vehicle Assembly Plant, one of only three Nissan manufacturing facilities in North America. Major nearby facilities include an Amazon Fulfillment Center, PepsiCo Beverages North America Warehouse and Distribution Center, Middle Tennessee University, General Mills and TriStar Stone Crest Hospital.

In addition to the Smyrna property, RREAF Holdings also developed an Extended Stay America Premier Suites hotel in Meridian, Idaho.

This is the latest development in Extended Stay America Premier Suites’ continued rise as the fastest-growing midscale extended stay brand since it launched in 2021. Over the past year alone, Extended Stay America has doubled the number of franchise owners across its family of brands.