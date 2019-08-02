Three Hotel Execs on Making People Feel Welcome

3 Drive a welcoming message

“Unless it’s wrapped in a welcome and wrapped in an invitation, we will see the U.S. get less and less share [of international travel] than it deserves… We’ve been losing the share the last few years, and we’re going to lose it more, unless there’s a voice that comes in and says, we’re actually interested in driving it.”

Arne Sorenson

President & CEO

Marriott International