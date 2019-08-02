CHICAGO—Hyatt Hotels Corporation has redesigned its World of Hyatt app, adding features that enable loyalty members to customize their stays. Available on both iOS and Android systems and exclusively for loyalty members, the new World of Hyatt app is anchored in single swipe navigation, allowing members to easily view and access all app features and hotel services. Members are also able to manage all of their World of Hyatt account details, including available points, benefits, and awards balances.

“As mobile bookings continue to increase, the new World of Hyatt app is designed to deliver ease of use and will lay the foundation for an increasingly personalized experience. We are adding to the number of ways in which we are listening to and caring for our members,” said Julia Vander Ploeg, senior vice president, global head of digital, Hyatt. “We view technology as a way to scale care for our members, and the mobile app relaunch is a step forward in our journey to provide more ways to engage with Hyatt across its digital channels.”

Building on key app functions—including the ability to search and book more than 900 hotels, view upcoming and past reservations, and track progress toward tier status and Milestone Rewards—the new World of Hyatt app allow members to:

Access and stream personal content directly to the in-room TV through Chromecast without the need to enter additional credentials;

Unlock guestrooms and public spaces via Hyatt Mobile Entry;

Quickly make requests directly to the hotel and receive feedback in real-time via a new chat option;

Request items directly to guestrooms; and

Access the schedule of meetings and events happening at the hotel during the member’s stay.

“We heard from our members that they wanted more from the World of Hyatt app and today’s relaunch incorporates key functionality that aligns with member needs and preferences,” said Amy Weinberg, senior vice president, World of Hyatt. “For some members, maintaining their routine while traveling is dependent on knowing more about the hotels’ workout facilities or simply being able to watch their favorite shows via Chromecast. For others, they want to easily navigate the destination and the hotel that they are visiting, from dining to transportation to local activities, as well as quick ways to dialogue with the hotel directly. The relaunched app is another way we are adding value for and extending care to our members throughout their travel journeys by adding more relevancy before, during, and after their stays, and making it easier to explore Hyatt’s growing brand portfolio.”