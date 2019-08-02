LONDON — Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts recently announced the opening of six flagship hotels in the United States, Europe, and China by early 2020. These openings feature the rollout of new designs and the brand’s latest standards across public spaces, guestrooms, food and beverage, technology, service, and more.

The new Crowne Plaza flagship of the Americas, Crowne Plaza Atlanta Perimeter at Ravinia, reopened in April 2019 following a total transformation. The brand’s other milestone openings and renovations include locations in Paris, Hamburg, and London. Two additional flagship properties are scheduled to open in China by late 2019.

“From city center business hubs to best-in-class airport hotels, Crowne Plaza is revolutionizing business and leisure travel with incredible momentum,” said Eric Lent, senior vice president of global marketing for IHG’s upscale brands. “These openings are a significant step toward our goal to be the first and definitive choice for upscale hotel stays around the world.”

Each flagship property will have new designs for public spaces and guestrooms that are inspired by demands for flexible spaces. The lobby design and guestrooms will have distinct areas embedded with technology for both guests and locals to work. Select flagship properties will also have flexible lobby areas with on-demand meeting spaces, which the brand created for guests who wanted greater flexibility when doing business or transitioning to downtime.

“IHG continues to heavily invest in and innovate our growing Crowne Plaza portfolio,” said Libby Escolme, vice president of Crowne Plaza. “Our pipeline is stronger than ever, and our six new flagships will set the standard for the future of the brand. We can’t wait to welcome business and leisure travellers around the world to experience the new face of Crowne Plaza.”

The Crowne Plaza Atlanta Perimeter at Ravinia completed its transformation in April 2019 following a nine-month closure and renovation. The hotel has reopened with 495 of IHG’s signature and patented WorkLife guestrooms; three restaurants designed in collaboration with Kimpton Hotels & Resorts, another IHG brand that focuses on delivering restaurants and bars; and also includes 32,000 square feet of meeting space. The Plaza Workspace flexible lobby solution is integrated into the hotel’s common areas, with various flexible work and meeting solutions, including two bookable-by-the-hour studios.