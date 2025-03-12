Dimple Patel, part owner and general manager of the Red Roof Inn Walton, Kentucky.

COLUMBUS, Ohio—Red Roof continued to promote franchise hotel ownership and opportunity for women and other underserved communities in hospitality. Since the 2023 introduction of RIDE with Red Roof and rebranding of SHE, inspired by Red Roof, the company has added more than 30 women and representatives of underserved markets to its ownership community.

RIDE (Road to Inclusivity and Diversity in Entrepreneurship) with Red Roof launched to broaden the hospitality industry’s reach within underserved communities. By connecting aspirational hotel owners with lenders and Red Roof’s existing base of preferred partners and suppliers, the company has helped reduce barriers for those seeking funding and create more avenues to hotel ownership.

The program is bolstered by SHE, inspired by Red Roof, an initiative designed to support, help, and elevate women in hospitality through articles, information, thought leadership, and best practices.

“SHE is designed to motivate women in the lodging industry to own, lead or make an impact. RIDE activates underserved segments of our industry to diversify Red Roof’s franchise community by offering resources, referrals and expertise that make franchise ownership accessible,” said Lisa Jordan, Red Roof’s vice president of marketing. “While the programs serve people at different stages of their careers, ownership or leadership journeys, the synergy and collaboration between SHE and RIDE create a 360-degree approach to fostering belonging and diversifying our community of owners and leaders.”

Working in tandem, SHE and RIDE have helped Red Roof prioritize women and underrepresented communities with more than 30 new projects.

“Succeeding as a woman in hospitality has always been a challenge, as we often are tasked with balancing more aspects of family life and work,” said Dimple Patel, part owner and general manager of the Red Roof Inn Walton, Kentucky. “Years ago, I began my hospitality career as a front desk worker at a Red Roof property, and the organization continues to provide support today from behind the scenes. Everyone from executive leaders to support teams is just one call away, and they are always willing to work with us.”

“Dimple Patel is an accomplished hotel owner, and we are proud she is a part of the Red Roof community,” said Lina Patel, Red Roof’s director of strategic franchise initiatives. “She has achieved so much in such a short time, and we are honored to count her as one of our valued franchisees. Thanks to Dimple and owners like her, Red Roof is quickly becoming a hub for women and entrepreneurs from other underserved markets looking to plant their roots in hospitality and grow a prosperous business.”