Rosanna Maietta

What initially inspired you to get into the hospitality business?

This is simply the best industry in the world. Where else can you start in an entry-level role and rise up to run a hotel, own a hotel, or become the CEO of a global company? My own story reflects that: having started in this industry running marketing and communications to eventually leading the AHLA Foundation and now helming AHLA. It’s an honor and a privilege, and I couldn’t be more excited to be back in the hotel business.

Who were some of your mentors or role models and what were their most valuable lessons?

My immigrant parents were small business owners who taught me the value of working hard, never giving up, and bringing other people along with you. Throughout my life, I’ve been fortunate to have strong, supportive leaders—whether it was one of my first bosses who instilled the importance of face-to-face connections and not hiding behind emails or many current board members who have imparted knowledge and insights about the hotel industry that are rooted in a people-first mindset. Being able to motivate and inspire a team around a common vision and mission is what leads to success, and those lessons are ones I take with me in all I do.

What’s your outlook for the future with regard to diversity and inclusion within hospitality?

Hoteliers remain committed to creating inclusive and welcoming spaces for everyone, and that includes both our guests and the more than two million people we employ. Our industry succeeds when it puts people first. Hospitality has a great track record of allowing people of all backgrounds to succeed, and I don’t ever see that changing.

In your opinion, how is the lodging industry performing in terms of getting women into leadership positions?

I remember when we launched the first ForWard conference in 2018. For years now, I’ve watched women succeed in a growing number of leadership roles. There’s always more to do, but the AHLA Foundation is in a perfect position to meet this challenge. We’re doing our part through events, networking, and programs like BUILD and ELEVATE that support women leaders and aspiring leaders. And it’s just the beginning.