LODGING asked three hotel general managers what they consider their most important responsibility.

Providing Local Expertise

“Travelers want to immerse themselves in the culture and experiences of the destination they are in. This means that my team and I have become the experts on activities, entertainment, dining, and shopping in our destination. We are the source our guests come to for recommendations on what to experience during their stay,” says Erin Adams, general manager at AC Hotel National Harbor.

Listening

“We live in a very busy, loud, and communicative world where there is a lot of extra noise. My biggest responsibility is to listen through that noise, both to my workforce and to our guests. I need to know what my workforce needs to succeed, and I have to know how to wow our guests. To do both, I need to pay attention and listen,” says Magda King, general manager at Antlers at Vail.

Investing in Employees

“I truly believe that investing in our employees is the best thing we can do for our guests—when employees are happy, it translates into the service they provide. Nothing brings me more joy than to see our team members happy and proud to be working here, and I know our guests can see that and that’s also why they keep coming back,” says Mary Rogers, vice president and general manager at Fontainebleau Miami Beach.