This Week’s Comings & Goings

Aimbridge Hospitality has welcomed Allison Reid to the newly created role of chief global growth officer. Reid’s addition to the Aimbridge leadership team represents a continued investment in securing talent and driving growth through strategic development and operations.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced the appointment of Eben Hewitt as chief information officer, effective July 18, 2022. Hewitt will oversee technology, enterprise applications, and cybersecurity for Hyatt. Before joining the Hyatt team, he was chief technology officer at Sabre Hospitality.

Friday Harbor House has announced the appointment of Reid Johnson as general manager. Johnson will oversee all aspects of operations for the inn and brings over eight years of management experience to the role. Most recently he was general manager of The Willows Inn on Lummi Island.

Advertisement

Fontainebleau Miami Beach recently welcomed Emily Kresser as director of national accounts. Kresser brings her knowledge and perspective to the sales team. Kresser most recently held the position of director of national accounts for InterContinental Miami, where she oversaw and strengthened sales relationships.

Dorchester Collection announced the appointment of Teresa O’Farrell as global head of wellness and spa, effective immediately. She will oversee the spa and wellness offerings in current and future hotels and be responsible for developing fully integrated global wellness initiatives aligned with each of the brand’s hotels.

CordeValle announced Abraham Torre as the property’s new executive chef. In this role, Torre will be responsible for managing food and beverage operations at the property’s restaurants, overseeing the creation of menus, and supervising all kitchen staff.

Kā’anapali Beach Hotel has announced the appointment of Kahulu De Santos as the hotel’s director of ‘Imipo’okela. In her new role, De Santos will provide cultural guidance and leadership training to staff across all aspects of the hotel’s management and daily operations.

RobertDouglas announced Matthew Dower has joined the firm’s Chicago office as managing director. In this role, Dower is involved in every aspect of the firm’s business, from investment sales to structured financing and joint venture equity raises. He was previously managing director and director of operations for the Hotels & Hospitality team of Berkadia.

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts announced the appointment of Firmenich CEO Gilbert Ghostine to its Board of Directors, representing long-term shareholder Cascade Investment.

OTA Insights has announced three executive hires: Bethany Demeter is global revenue operations director; Brett Kohn is chief marketing officer; and Stephanie Matchus is director of sales, North and South America.

Wyndham Destinations has announced eleven new appointments within the company’s resort operations leadership team. Jeff Prank has been promoted to regional vice president of resort operations for the California region. Reporting to Prank, Abdul Abou Shadi and Alan Hopkins have been promoted to director of resort operations for northern and southern California. In Prank’s region, Beau Bryan is general manager of Peacock Suites in Anaheim; Rachael Giannecchini is general manager of WorldMark San Diego – Mission Valley; Blaine Redfern is multi-site general manager at Club Wyndham Harbour Lights, Inn at the Park, and WorldMark San Diego – Balboa Park; and Adam Ritch is multi-site general manager for WorldMark Cathedral City and WorldMark Palm Springs. In addition, Jacque Cruce is multi-site general manager at WorldMark Rancho Vistoso and Club Wyndham Starr Pass Golf Suites; Christina Douglas is general manager at Club Wyndham/WorldMark Galena; Todd Koth is general manager at WorldMark Chelan Lake House; Michael Murray is multi-site general manager at Club Wyndham Nashville and Margaritaville Vacation Club by Wyndham – Nashville; and Derek Schmidt is general manager at Club Wyndham Resort at Avon.