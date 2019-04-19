Steve Shern, an area managing director for Thompson Hotels, shares two areas he finds lacking when it comes to bringing up the next generation of hotel managers.

The Room Key is LODGING’s advice column for hoteliers, managers, and team members at all levels of hospitality. Have a question for our experts? Submit it here.

What do you think is lacking when it comes to bringing up new and young managers?

When it comes to bringing up the next generation of managers, hotels are lacking in two areas.