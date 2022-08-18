This Week’s Comings & Goings

Todd Turner has been named CEO of OTO Development, taking over the role from fellow co-founder Corry Oakes, who passed away on August 7. Turner previously served as vice president/real estate for the company.

Choice Hotels International, Inc. has appointed Noha Abdalla to the role of chief marketing officer. As a member of the executive team, Abdalla will lead the company’s marketing, advertising, communications, and brand-building functions.

McNeill Investment Group named Tom Burdi managing director and chief operating officer. Burdi will help develop and work with overall corporate and investment strategy, owner relations, and fundraising, among other responsibilities.

Advertisement

Main Street Hospitality announced the appointments of Joe Crimmins as vice president of operations and Andres Gutierrez as area director of revenue management. They will further the company’s mission to deliver hospitality experiences through authentic approaches.

Jillian Katcher has been named president of Twin Bridges Hospitality. Katcher comes to Twin Bridges Hospitality from her most recent position as co-head of hospitality investments at Cascade Asset Management, Co.

Rosewood Hotel Group announced the appointment of Andrew Girona as director of global sales. In this role, Girona will be responsible for managing the group’s leisure travel advisors.

Dream Hotel Group announced the appointment of Simon Dewar as general manager of The Chatwal Lodge in Bethel, New York, which opened in May 2022. In this role, he will build upon the property’s reputation.

Spire Hospitality has named Carl Barnes the new general manager of the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Nashville Downtown. With more than 22 years of industry experience, Barnes will oversee hotel operations, hotel administration, revenue management, and more.

Noble House Hotels & Resorts named Drew Berry general manager of The Portofino Hotel & Marina. In his new role, Berry will oversee daily operations including guest services and relations, food and beverage, and more.

The Cassara Carlsbad, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, has announced the addition of its newest team member, Rodolfo Salazar, who has stepped into the role of general manager. He has 16 years of hospitality experience.

Pendry Hotels & Resorts announced the appointment and promotion of David Duran as general manager of Pendry San Diego. Duran will be responsible for overseeing operations of the property.

The Ritz-Carlton, Boston has announced the appointment of Virginia Rojas as director of sales and marketing for the property. Rojas joins the property from the Ritz-Carlton, Mexico City, where she was part of the pre-opening guidance team.

The Ritz-Carlton San Francisco has named Samantha Barnett as director of sales and marketing. With over 15 years of experience, Barnett brings hotel expertise and strategic vision to her new role.

Fontainebleau Miami Beach welcomed Jean Paul Lourdes as executive director of culinary. Lourdes will oversee every aspect of the property’s culinary operations, including its banquet department and restaurants.

Cedarbrook Lodge announced the appointment of David Mitchell as executive chef. Mitchell is returning to the property, where he previously served as chef de cuisine. Mitchell has over 25 years of experience in the restaurant industry.

Matthew Demery has been appointed to executive chef at Miraval Arizona Resort & Spa, a wellness destination in Tucson, Arizona. In this role, Demery plans to elevate the property’s offerings while focusing on the brand’s philosophy.

Crossroads Hotel welcomed Aaron Wells-Morgan as executive chef. Wells-Morgan redesigned the dinner menu at the property’s restaurant. Previously, he has held executive chef positions at multiple dining establishments.

YOTEL has appointed Fathi Sarsouri as director of food and beverage of YOTEL Washington DC on Capitol Hill. With nearly two decades of experience, Sarsouri will oversee operations of the hotel’s restaurant and rooftop lounge.

Grand Hyatt Vial announced two resort appointments; Houston Perkins will head Vail Residences at Cascade Village as general manager and Cody Worden has been appointed as director of sales and marketing.

Turtle Bay Resort has promoted Joey Woofer to the position of resort manager. In addition, the resort has appointed Eric Hanano to the role of food and beverage director.

Pacifica Hotels announced a roundup of new hires and promotions: Brian Hutchinson has been appointed to general manager at Half Moon Day Lodge; Todd Liphardt has been appointed to general manager at Inn at the Pier; Andrew Harris has been promoted to general manager at Marina del Rey Hotel; Ashley Vincent has been promoted to general manager at Seacliff Inn; and Cassie Olsen has been appointed to director of sales at Seacliff Inn.

IHG Hotels & Resorts announced several changes to its Americas development team following the June 2022 retirement of Americas Chief Development Office Joel Eisemann and the appointment of Julienne Smith to the role. Matt Frankiewicz has assumed Smith’s former role of senior vice president of development. Tiffany Cooper has been named senior vice president and head of development for North America and the Caribbean with IHG’s Kimpton Hotel & Restaurant Group brand. Kevin Schramm will remain the senior vice president, development for IHG’s Essentials and Suites Brands in the United States and Canada. Paul Adan joins IHG as MLAC senior regional vice president. Additionally, Mike Wernet will assume Frankiewicz’s former vice president, development and owner support position. And Scott Duff has joined IHG as its new vice president, development for Canada.