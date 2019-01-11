Fairfax at Embassy Row Completes Ground Floor Renovation

Washington, D.C—Known as a second home to generations of D.C. insiders and social elite for nearly a century, Fairfax at Embassy Row has unveiled an extensive renovation of its ground floor common areas. Designed by Rockwell Group, the landmark property’s new multi-functional design reflects the fluid lifestyle of today’s luxury clientele, providing integrated communal spaces for work and play, as well as private areas for more discreet interactions. Its new look and feel is defined by expansive open areas, light-flooded spaces, and a sense of place and community.

“Through the redesign of this very special landmark property, we have created an inspired gathering place for locals and tourists alike in the heart of the city; our associates are pleased to be able to reveal the changes and serve the community,” said General Manager David Hendrix. “The new open environment and modern theme complements our classic design, with an engaging living-room-style setting and for neighbors and guests to enjoy. And while the overall layout and aesthetic has been transformed, what remains unchanged is the emotional attachment that so many have for this beloved hotel.”

Rockwell Group has reimagined the Fairfax at Embassy Row’s ground floor reception, lobby, and dining venues with a “classic elegance meets modern” aesthetic and multi-functional design. The neutral material palette includes emerald green and warm walnut wood elements. Comfortable and luxurious furniture create spaces that encourage lingering and lounging, and convey a residential feel. The hotel’s curated artwork collection connects D.C.’s art collection and museums to the landmark building, and includes custom murals depicting city views, portraits, and landscapes.

The new lobby has an open reception space and spacious seating area with low tables and a sculptural sofa. An oversized glass wall is located directly behind the front desk and serves as a periphery between the lobby and The Sally restaurant and lounge. Named for a member of the prominent 18th century Fairfax family, this dining venue has a marble bar with zinc accents, dark wood floors, and an eclectic mix of modern and vintage furniture. Executive Chef Ricardo Planas, a French-trained chef who has managed kitchens around the globe, is at the helm of this eatery and cocktail-centric bar. American-fusion small plates offer locally-sourced cheese, meat, and produce selected from the nearby Dupont Circle Farmers Market. The bar has top-shelf spirits, wines, and local draft and bottled beers. The Sally also has a seasonal outdoor patio overlooking Massachusetts Avenue.

Additional dining and entertainment options include The Market, a café and pantry with lounge and dining seating, with a ping pong table available for guests’ enjoyment. Light breakfast fare, as well as locally-sourced beer, wine, and hot beverages, are available throughout the day. Just beyond The Market sits The Nook, a library-style gathering area with pool table, fireplace, and sectional couches. The Nook has traditional-molded ceilings, columns with integrated lighting, and antique mirrors.